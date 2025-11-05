LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents Tuesday rejected four of five proposed local changes related to special amusement licenses, mobile food vendors, and town development and building standards.

Voters rejected a repeal of the town’s Special Amusement Ordinance, with 277 voting yes and 363 voting no.

A proposal to repeal the Mobile Food Vendor Licensing Ordinance was also rejected, 244 yes to 399 no.

A proposal to prohibit the town from requiring inspections or permits under the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code (MUBEC) was rejected, 297 yes to 330 no.

Residents also passed an amendment intended to exempt farm and forest operations in designated rural areas from local site plan and building permit requirements. That measure was passed, 479 yes to 161 no.

Another proposal, to amend the town ordinance to decline establishment of a municipal electrical inspection program, passed 352 yes and 271 no.