JAY — A new five-year, $625,000 federal Drug-Free Communities grant is helping the Spruce Mountain School District strengthen local partnerships and empower students to prevent substance use.

Jayde Couture, program coordinator for MaineHealth Healthy Community Coalition in Farmington, presented the initiative Oct. 27 to the Jay Select Board. She said the grant awarded in October 2024 through the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports prevention work in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls through Regional School Unit 73.

“This is a $625,000 grant for five years,” Couture said. “If we show enough progress, we can apply for an extension after that.”

The program’s goal is to reduce youth use of alcohol, cannabis and vaping by strengthening collaboration between schools, law enforcement, health care and community organizations.

Couture said the coalition and RSU 73 formed the Greater Franklin Prevention Alliance, representing 12 community sectors: youth, parents, business, media, schools, law enforcement, health care and others. Local partners include the Jay Police Department, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Berry Fruit Farm and Spruce Mountain Pharmacy.

“We’re a coalition of local parents, teachers and community leaders collaborating to prevent youth substance use through education and empowerment,” she said.

Couture works at Spruce Mountain High School and Middle School four days a week.

“A lot of people in town ask, ‘You’re at the school four days a week, what are you doing?’ So I wanted to come explain,” she said.

Her role includes classroom lessons, coordinating outreach events and working closely with school social workers. She also meets with students facing disciplinary issues related to substance use.

“It used to be 10 days out-of-school suspension,” she said. “Now they do five days in school and take an evidence-based program with me. Of the eight students I’ve met with, four reduced use and two quit altogether after seeing what it was doing to them.”

Engagement

A core part of the program is the Maine Youth Leaders group, made up of 10-12 high school students who meet weekly to develop prevention projects.

Their current efforts include the Yellow Tulip Project, a national initiative aimed at ending the stigma around mental health.

“If you drive by the high school, you’ll see we rototilled a ribbon shape where students will plant 500 yellow tulips,” Couture said. “They’ll bloom in April or May, and we’ll hold a big community event.”

The group is also launching the Photovoice Project, in which students capture images of positive and negative influences in their lives.

“Some said they’d take a picture of Dunkin’ Donuts because it fuels them to get through school,” Couture said. “It’s about letting them tell their story.”

Beyond the classroom, Couture and the Health Community Coalition host community events that promote healthy, substance-free activities.

“We had a free sledding night with 135 people,” she said. “We’ve held parent safety nights on internet safety with the Sheriff’s Office, and Jay police came down to show their cruisers. I also attended the Boo Bash; it was really nice.”

She said consistent attendance at events, whether small or large, helps strengthen connections.

“I do a lot of relationship building,” Couture said. “I started by sitting with middle school students at lunch, just introducing myself and explaining what I do.”

According to the 2023 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey, 36% of Franklin County high school students report alcohol use, 20% report cannabis use and 34% report vaping. Two-thirds believe using cannabis once or twice a week poses no risk, and 1 in 4 think their parents would not disapprove.

The program’s long-term goals include reducing binge drinking by 5%, cannabis use by 3%, vaping by 5% and adult substance use by 5% over five years.

Couture invited board members and residents to join the coalition or attend monthly meetings held at the Spruce Mountain High School library.

“Having a town representative would be beneficial,” she said.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 3-4 p.m.

She emphasized that community participation is vital to the grant’s success.

“By working together, we can build a safer, stronger community where youth and adults thrive,” she said.