Members of the Roxbury Veterans Memorial Committee meet Oct. 30 at the Town Office to make plans for a memorial honoring veterans from the town. From left are Jean Shaw, Roy Hodsdon, Town Administrator Renee Hodsdon, Bob Whyte, Howard Whitten and Select Board Chairman Tim Derouche. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

ROXBURY — A committee hoping to create a veterans memorial next to the Town Office is seeking names for the marker.

Howard Whitten, who led the effort to form the Roxbury Veterans Memorial Committee, said the idea came when “trying to find out who were the veterans and if veterans’ graves were properly marked so we could put the flags out.”

The committee, which includes the Roxbury Community Historical Society, town office employees and volunteers, met Oct. 30 at the Town Office.

“This is an economic project for the town,” Renee Hodsdon, administrator for the town of 361 people, said.

Hodsdon said the town has requested a list of Roxbury veterans from Maine State Archives, which pointed them to the National Archives.

The town takes care of two cemeteries, and shares one with neighboring Mexico.

Bob Whyte, a veteran and a member of the historical society, said that over three years they’ve identified 90 or so veterans as far back as the Revolutionary War in the cemeteries. Another 35 veterans reside in town, and others live in surrounding towns.

The group estimates there are between 150 and 300 veterans originally from Roxbury still living.

“There’s a lot of veterans out there we don’t know about,” said Tim Derouche, chairman of the Select Board.

Forms requesting veterans’ information are available at the Town Office, 1095 Roxbury Road, and will soon to be on the town website. Those submitting forms should include their contact information, if the name is different than the veteran, as well as a telephone number, email and remarks.

The information can be sent to the attention of Renee Hodsdon, 1095 Roxbury Road, Roxbury, ME 04275, or call the Town Office at 207-364-3982.

A model of the proposed veteran’s memorial in Roxbury is shown by Howard Whitten of the veterans memorial committee. The memorial would include five stones. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

There is no timeline for completing the veterans memorial until they get all the veteran information they can.

Roy Hodsdon said someone who worked on a memorial in Andover “helped us, as well, in ideas of how to research.”

Last month, townspeople approved up to $50,000 from the the Roxwind tax increment financing account for engineering the marker.

“We’re going to cut out the banking on the far side of the town (office) parking lot, so that when you’re coming up Route 17, this catches your eye,” Renee Hodsdon said. “So it will draw people in to see it, to look at it, etc. There’s enough room for parking spots there as well, if needed.”

The idea is for a 50-foot area with room for three to five flags, benches and lighting.

Whitten said state Sen. Joseph Martin of Rumford said he would donate granite from his Black Mountain Quarry in Rumford.

The committee meets monthly at the Town Office and welcomes volunteers to join the group.

The historical society is also trying to locate and honor Roxbury veterans in order to tell their stories. For more information, call Bob Whyte 207-507-1563 or the Town Office at 207-364-3982.