FARMINGTON — A week after a photo showing Mt. Blue Middle School Principal James Black in an ICE officer-inspired Halloween costume was posted on social media, the district and Black are saying they are as committed as ever to a “safe and inclusive learning environment.”

The photo of Black, posted on Facebook by a family member on Halloween, shows him wearing what appears to be a tactical vest with a patch reading “POLICE ICE,” a hat with the word “ICE” and an American flag on the side, a stars-and-stripes neck gaiter and zip ties on his hip.

Another photo that has been shared online appears to show Black dressed in the same outfit, holding an assault-style rifle. It isn’t clear who originally shared the second photo.

The photos were taken during a private family party, according to a video posted online by Black’s sisters.

On Thursday, Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington shared a letter from Black, who expressed regret over the photo that circulated on social media.

“I want to express my sincere regret that this image has caused concern or discomfort within our community,” Black wrote. “It was never my intent to create harm, offend, or target any group or individual. The costume was chosen in a lighthearted spirit, without consideration for the broader implications it might have, and I recognize now how it could have been perceived differently by others.”

Elkington acknowledged the impact of the controversy and reiterated the district’s focus on respect and inclusion.

“This has been a challenging week for many members of our community,” Elkington wrote. “On behalf of the RSU 9 Board of Directors and administration, I want to reaffirm our district’s commitment to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students and families. Our mission is ‘Working together to provide high-quality educational opportunities for all.’”

Local residents and people from the far reaches of Maine and beyond have called for Black to step down as principal. Many have made calls and sent emails to Elkington and school board members demanding action be taken.

Many have also said they will be writing letters to the board of directors and will be attending the board’s next meeting on Nov. 18 if Black has not resigned or if the district has not taken action.

Elkington encouraged civility as the community continues to respond to the situation.

“I hear and respect the concerns of those who have reached out this week,” he said. “Your words and voices matter. As we move forward, let’s welcome different opinions and disagreements with civility, listening, and responding with respect, remembering that we are one community, and that our students are watching and learning from us all.”

Melissa Black Canty and Carrie Lancaster, Black’s sisters, released a video Monday afternoon addressing their brother’s costume.

“Regardless of your personal views, ICE is a federal agency just like DEA, FBI, right down to our local law enforcement,” Canty said. “Here’s some facts that are important based on the erroneous comments that we are receiving on social media. The picture circulating on social media was taken at our family home. … The picture that was taken off our family member’s Facebook post. … James did not wear that costume in public or to the middle school.”

In his letter, Black emphasized his longstanding commitment to inclusion and respect within RSU 9.

“As a longtime educator, coach, and community supporter in RSU 9, I have always strived to model integrity, inclusion, and respect,” he said. “Every student in our district deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued, and I remain deeply committed to that mission as an educator and member of this community.”

Elkington encouraged unity and empathy. “We are one community,” he wrote, “and our students are watching and learning from us all.”

This is a developing story.

Staff Writer Joe Charpentier contributed to this report.

