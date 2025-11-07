A snowboarder takes part in the rail jam Sept. 27 during the Rock the Mountain event at Spruce Mountain Ski Area in Jay. (Courtesy photo)

JAY — The inaugural Rock the Mountain celebration drew a strong turnout at Spruce Mountain Ski Area on Sept. 27 as community members gathered to mark recent improvements to the mountain and lodge.

The free event featured a rail jam in the terrain park, summer sledding, a bonfire and live performances by Pop Rocks, Autumn Addicts and Belmont Radio.

Hosted in partnership by the Spruce Mountain Ski Club, Jay Recreation Committee, Maine Cabin Masters and Androscoggin Land Trust, the event served as a thank-you to volunteers, donors and residents whose support continues to sustain the local outdoor recreation space.