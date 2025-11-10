A fire Saturday caused extensive damage to the sawmill building at Irving Forest Products in Dixfield. (Courtesy of Dixfield Fire Company)

DIXFIELD — A fire Saturday morning at the Irving Forest Products sawmill caused “extensive” damage, according the Dixfield Fire Company.

The damage at the 24 Hall Hill facility was contained to the northwest side of the sawmill, the fire company said in a statement, adding that mill personnel are assessing damage and already planning ​​repairs.

There were no injuries.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Dixfield Fire was assisted by fire departments from Rumford, Peru, Mexico, East Dixfield, Jay, Wilton, Canton, Roxbury and Carthage.

Department officials thanked the Oxford County Regional Communications team, Med-Care Ambulance, and Irving personnel for their assistance.