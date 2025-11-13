A Farmington man was indicted Thursday for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face, critically injuring her, on June 17 after she told him she was leaving him and taking their 11-month-old daughter with her.

Gunthar S. Swan, 26, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence elevated aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence assault. A conviction on the first three charges each carry a maximum 30 years in prison. A conviction on a charge of domestic violence assault is punishable by up to 364 days in prison.

Swan has been held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail since his arrest at the Franklin County Detention Center.

According to the affidavit filed by former Farmington police Detective Rex Schweighofer with the court, Swan and his 29-year-old girlfriend were verbally arguing in the kitchen of his mother’s home on Fairbanks Road while the couple’s 11-month daughter was in a highchair in the dining room.

Swan’s mother, who also lives there, told police the argument began when the girlfriend, who was still married to another man, announced she was going to leave Swan and take their daughter to her mother’s residence in Wyoming.

Swan’s mother told police that her son and his girlfriend had a history of verbal arguments and sometimes he punched holes in the walls, which police observed during the interview.

Swan woke up about 11 a.m., she said, to care for his daughter. His girlfriend came downstairs about an hour later.

Swan’s mother told police that after the argument began, she saw Swan shaking his girlfriend and the mother tried to push him back and told him to stop multiple times.

She said Swan responded, “No, she needs to learn,” according to the affidavit.

His mother said she saw him reach to his right side, where she knew he kept a firearm, draw the gun, point it at his girlfriend with his arm fully extended and fire one shot into her face. The girlfriend dropped to the floor and Swan threw the firearm into the dining room, the affidavit said.