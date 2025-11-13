RUMFORD — A 40-year-old Mexico man was arrested Thursday on charges of negotiating a worthless instrument and theft by deception, Rumford police said.

Rex Allen Call Jr. was arrested following an investigation into a fraudulent $6,000 check deposit, police said. The charges stem from an incident in which Call allegedly deposited a $6,000 check into his personal bank account at a Rumford bank, despite knowing the check had been canceled by the individual who originally wrote it.

According to police, the check had been issued by another Mexico resident for promised work by Call that was never performed. After learning the check was being canceled, police said, Call deposited it anyway and withdrew the funds before the bank identified the fraud.

This is not the first time Call has faced such accusations.

Police said Call has an extensive criminal history involving more than 20 prior convictions across multiple Maine counties, including misdemeanor and felony-level negotiating a worthless instrument, forgery, misuse of identification and burglary of a motor vehicle. His criminal conduct has resulted in both county jail and Maine State Prison sentences.

Call has also been convicted on multiple occasions of bail violations, probation violations and failure to appear, and he has been court-ordered to pay restitution to his victims totaling nearly $16,000, according to police.

Call was released on bail following his arrest Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 12, in South Paris.