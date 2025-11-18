Two people died Monday night after their car left Route 4, hit a mailbox and two utility poles, and went airborne before striking a tree in Livermore.

The victims, Daniel Banville, 37, of Wilton, and Molly Hinkel, 31, of Jay, were both ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Chief Deputy William Gagne said.

The vehicle was registered to Banville.

An Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at the Turner Town Office complex at the intersection of routes 4 and 117 watching traffic when the couple’s vehicle passed by.

The deputy activated the cruiser’s lights and tried to catch up with the vehicle, which was traveling in excess of 100 mph with a loud exhaust system, according to Chief Deputy William Gagne’s post on the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Shortly after, the deputy came upon a single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Route 4/Federal Road, Livermore.

The investigation determined that the 2013 Audi Q5 left the road, hit a mailbox, clipped a utility pole, went airborne and struck a second utility pole, breaking it and leaving wires across the road. The vehicle then struck a tree and stopped, according to the Facebook post. The two occupants were ejected and died at the scene, the post said.

The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m.

Route 4 was closed to traffic from Route 108 in Livermore to Route 219 in Turner, reopening at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday after Central Maine Power replaced the utility pole and made repairs.

Deputies were assisted by a crash reconstructionist from the Lewiston Police Department and Livermore and Turner fire departments.

The story will be updated.