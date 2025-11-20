FARMINGTON — The 49th annual Chester Greenwood Day will take place Saturday, Dec. 6, bringing a day full of festive events, local tradition and a parade honoring the Farmington-born inventor of the earmuff.
Chester Greenwood patented the earmuff at age 15 in 1877. Nearly a century later, the Maine Legislature designated a day in his honor, and Farmington has celebrated ever since.
This year’s theme is “Board Games on Parade.” Lineup begins at 10 a.m. at W.G. Mallett School, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in youth, adult and walker categories. Paradegoers are encouraged to bring peanut butter and jelly to benefit the school food pantry.
The weekend kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony Friday from 5-6 p.m. at the Franklin County Superior Courthouse, 129 Main St., with cocoa, popcorn and music from Franklin Savings Bank.
Saturday highlights include:
• Craft fairs at the American Legion and University of Maine at Farmington, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Festival of Trees and Gingerbread Contest at 379 Wilton Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (auction at 6 p.m.)
• Horse-drawn carriage rides, noon to 3 p.m., downtown
• Children’s activities, coat giveaway and free hot cocoa at various locations
• Flag-raising ceremony at the courthouse, 11:45 a.m.
• Taste of Farmington passport event, noon to 3 p.m.
• Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake, 3 p.m.
• “The Nutcracker” at Bjorn Auditorium, Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road, 3 p.m.
A full schedule is available at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce website.
