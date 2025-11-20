People gather in the Livermore Falls gazebo after last year’s Dec. 21 homeless awareness event, which honored Brett Staples. This year’s gathering is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. In Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — A gathering to bring awareness to homelessness is planned for Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at the town gazebo on Water Street, according to organizer Laurel Merchant.

Merchant said she chose the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, to highlight how difficult and dangerous Maine’s cold, limited-sunlight days can be for people experiencing homelessness.

She said the issue became especially important locally after the death of Brett Staples, a Livermore Falls native who had experienced homelessness. Staples died in a train incident in Portland in August 2023 and was honored at last year’s gathering, which was organized in his memory and became a community event focused on homelessness.

Merchant said she is “so ecstatic” that his parents, Bob and Sharon Staples, have agreed to attend this year’s vigil.

Merchant said she has “a few more surprises that are coming” and expressed gratitude for community support.