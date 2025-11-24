FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors heard more than 45 minutes of sharply divided public testimony Nov. 18 after a photo of Mt. Blue Middle School Principal James Black dressed as an ICE agent for Halloween was posted to a family Facebook page.

It prompted debate over leadership, free expression and expectations for an inclusive school environment.

The costume was worn off school grounds at a private family gathering, and Black and the district have since issued statements expressing regret over the impact the image had on the community.

Ahead of the meeting, Superintendent Christian Elkington shared a letter from Black issued Nov. 7 in which the principal apologized for the incident. Black said he had not intended harm and acknowledged that the costume, chosen in a lighthearted spirit, could be perceived differently than he expected.

Elkington also issued a statement reiterating the district’s commitment to a safe and inclusive learning environment and urging civility as the community continued to respond. After the Nov. 18 meeting, Elkington confirmed to the Franklin Journal that Black has been at the school for the past two weeks.

As board Chair Gwen Doak opened the meeting for public comment, speakers were told they were not permitted to identify the employee involved or reference the costume directly. With far more speakers than the standard 10-minute comment period could accommodate, the board agreed to add 10 minutes and later added another 15 minutes as the line continued to grow.

“We welcome diversity of opinion,” Doak said, noting that the board would respond at a future meeting.

Right off the bat, the rules were criticized for being too restrictive. The first speaker, Janice David, argued that the board’s procedures made it difficult for residents to fully address the matter.

“As far as I can see the rules of the board appear designed to make it difficult for community members to address the issue at hand or even at all,” David said. David urged the board to “initiate a review of the personnel policy with an eye to what has recently occurred,” and suggested workshops on bias. She added that during her own board service, “the needs of the children were always paramount in my decision-making process.”

Former student board representative Abigail Goodspeed said leadership roles “are held to a higher standard” and that a leader’s conduct “affects your community around you.”

Free speech concerns

Several speakers defended Black while navigating the restriction on naming him or describing the costume.

Alexander Kresnik, of Farmington, said he did not want to dismiss anyone’s feelings but believed a single moment was being used to overshadow years of service.

“A small but hyper-vocal group … is attempting to manipulate,” he said. He described the image as “not vile, lewd, sexual or degrading in any way” and warned the district against actions that could raise First Amendment concerns. “I would hate for our school district to be embroiled in legal trouble should it violate someone’s First Amendment rights,” he said.

Kresnik called for “full reinstatement” and urged the board to weigh “the full record of years spent improving the lives of children.”

His remarks received sustained applause.

Susan Black, of Wilton, argued that the controversy was “about infringing on our First Amendment rights,” not about a costume. She criticized what she viewed as selective application of diversity, equity and inclusion principles. “If inclusion only applies to those who think like you, then it’s not diversity at all,” she said, receiving a standing ovation.

Others spoke about positive experiences involving Black.

Tina Decker, of Wilton, said he intervened after her son was bullied earlier this fall.

“Since then, my son has been going to school with a smile on his face,” she said. “He is no longer bullied … and he is happy.” She said her son made the honor roll and added, “Just know there are people that really do appreciate the individual we’re talking about.”

Another parent said, “My kid loves his principal,” and questioned whether students had been asked directly if they wanted him removed.

Other speakers criticized the district’s handling of the situation. One described “extreme disappointment,” saying students were learning “there is no safe place for them … where they can be themselves without the action and other people’s public opinions weighing on them.”

Matthew Mitchell, of Farmington, said his son was made to feel welcome by Black. “He was made to feel comfortable by ‘he who should not be named,’” he said.

Amy Byron, of Livermore, said the district had “come so far away from the roots and what is important,” adding, “You cannot say on one hand you believe in DEI, and on the other hand try somebody in the public light for a differing opinion.”

Doak said the public’s comments would be reviewed and addressed at a future meeting, and no further details about Black were discussed because personnel issues must remain confidential under district policy and state law.