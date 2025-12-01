Fresh cut Christmas trees at McClure's Tree Farm in Kingfield wait for customers Monday to take them home for the holidays. McClure's has been in business since 1970. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

These tree farms and nurseries offer farm fresh pre-cut trees, cut-your-own options, along with holiday decor and gift ideas.

McClure’s Tree Nursery in Kingfield is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 251 Salem Road, the nursery offers a variety of cut-your-own and fresh cut options. Choose from balsam fir, Fraser fir or blue spruce trees in sizes starting at 3 feet. McClure’s Tree Nursery has been in business since 1970. To contact the nursery, call 207-520-8063.

Moose Hill Farm in Fayette is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm, located at 159 Moose Hill Road, offers choose-and-cut balsam fir trees along with pre-cut options, handcrafted balsam wreaths, and a seasonal gift shop featuring homemade jams, pickles and other handcrafted items. Regular hours run Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors are offered complimentary coffee, cocoa and cookies, and the farm provides free tree wrapping, shaking and drilling for pin-stand bases. Moose Hill notes that its gift shop and pre-cut trees have moved to 9 Limberlost Road. The farm can be reached at 207-897-3093.

Conifers Unlimited Christmas Tree Farm in Farmington is operating both its cut-your-own farm on Cowen Hill Road and its retail stand on Wilton Road, next to Blue Sky and the Farmington Diner. The farm is open daily from dawn to dusk for choose-and-cut trees, while the stand is open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekdays from 1-6 p.m. Conifers Unlimited offers pre-cut trees, wreaths and a yurt at the farm with hot chocolate and mulled cider. This season, the farm will also host a fresh-cut tree stand at Narrow Gauge Cinemas during the Polar Express weekend from Dec. 14-16. The farm’s number is 207-778-2368.

Sirois Christmas Tree Farm, located at 249 Seamon Road in Farmington near Mt. Blue High School, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm offers Christmas trees as choose-and-cut or pre-cut options depending on availability, with prices recently listed between $30 and $100. Because hours and inventory can vary, customers are encouraged to call ahead or check the farm’s Facebook page for updates.

Sunrise View Farm in Rangeley sells pre-cut Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, kissing balls, poinsettias and more. The gift shop has many holiday gift items and a large collection of indoor plants. For 35 years, the farm has provided organic gardening products, landscape materials, floral services and more to the community and beyond. The farm, located at 2963 Main St., is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunrise View Farm can be reached at 207-864-2117.