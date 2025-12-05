Julien Michaud, 5, shows off his gingerbread artwork Dec. 4 during the Cookies and Bookies party for National Cookie Day at Treat Memorial Library in LIvermore Falls. (Courtesy photo)

Families of all ages gathered at Treat Memorial Library on Dec. 4 for a National Cookie Day celebration.

“We had a ball at our Cookies and Bookies Party for National Cookie Day,” Assistant Director Alana Knapp said.

The evening featured coloring and cookies from Berry Fruit Farm, a scavenger hunt to help “Gumdrop Gingerbread” find his lost library books and several rounds of Roll a Gingerbread Friend.

Early finishers worked on their submissions for the Disguise a Gingerbread Cookie Contest.

“From ‘Heartstoppers’ to ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters,’ we had some excellent submissions,” Knapp said. She added that “candy always provides inspiration” as young artists proudly displayed their gingerbread creations.