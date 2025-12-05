1 min read
Julien Michaud, 5, shows off his gingerbread artwork Dec. 4 during the Cookies and Bookies party for National Cookie Day at Treat Memorial Library in LIvermore Falls. (Courtesy photo)

Families of all ages gathered at Treat Memorial Library on Dec. 4 for a National Cookie Day celebration.

“We had a ball at our Cookies and Bookies Party for National Cookie Day,” Assistant Director Alana Knapp said.

The evening featured coloring and cookies from Berry Fruit Farm, a scavenger hunt to help “Gumdrop Gingerbread” find his lost library books and several rounds of Roll a Gingerbread Friend.

Early finishers worked on their submissions for the Disguise a Gingerbread Cookie Contest.

“From ‘Heartstoppers’ to ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters,’ we had some excellent submissions,” Knapp said. She added that “candy always provides inspiration” as young artists proudly displayed their gingerbread creations.

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.