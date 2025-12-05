Families of all ages gathered at Treat Memorial Library on Dec. 4 for a National Cookie Day celebration.
“We had a ball at our Cookies and Bookies Party for National Cookie Day,” Assistant Director Alana Knapp said.
The evening featured coloring and cookies from Berry Fruit Farm, a scavenger hunt to help “Gumdrop Gingerbread” find his lost library books and several rounds of Roll a Gingerbread Friend.
Early finishers worked on their submissions for the Disguise a Gingerbread Cookie Contest.
“From ‘Heartstoppers’ to ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters,’ we had some excellent submissions,” Knapp said. She added that “candy always provides inspiration” as young artists proudly displayed their gingerbread creations.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.