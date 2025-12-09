1 min read
Snow lingers Dec. 6 around the Blessing Box Cupboard at Bean’s Corner Baptist Church, 17 Chesterville Road in Jay, following the Dec. 2 storm. The community-supported cabinet provides easy access to canned goods and dry staples for those who could use a little help. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff Writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

