JAY — As the town returns trash and recycling pickup to two days a week, selectmen are evaluating proposals for a new curbside collection contract, with multiple vendors submitting bids for a five-year deal beginning July 1, 2026.
Riverside Disposal, of Chelsea, submitted the lowest annual estimate, beginning at $210,000 in the first year, while other firms submitted higher-cost options and different recycling schedules, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said at the Dec. 8 Board of Selectmen meeting.
Archie’s, of Mexico, which provides curbside service through June 2026, recently requested that the pickup schedule return to its original format. Under previous ownership, Archie’s shifted collection last December to continue trash pickup on Wednesday and Thursday while consolidating all recycling into a single Thursday pickup. The new ownership believes it is more efficient to restore the prior system, returning trash and recycling collection to Wednesday and Thursday beginning Dec. 17.
“This change restores a schedule residents were familiar with before last year’s adjustment,” LaFreniere said. “It will not affect service levels and simply realigns pickup days with what the community has been accustomed to.”
During Monday’s meeting, select board members voted to include Riverside Disposal’s proposal in the upcoming municipal budget for Budget Committee and voter consideration.
“If approved by voters at town meeting, the town would contract with Riverside Disposal starting July 1, 2026, for curbside collection service,” LaFreniere said.
Residents will continue using Archie’s under the current contract until the end of June 2026, with service remaining uninterrupted during the transition period.
