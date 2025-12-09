FARMINGTON — In a letter to the community Tuesday, Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian E. Elkington said school board Director Griffin Mayhew of Wilton died Monday.

Griffin Mayhew of Wilton, who was elected earlier this year to a three-year term on the RSU 9 board of directors, died this week, according to a letter from the school district. Mayhew was praised for his commitment to students and public education. (Courtesy photo)

Elkington described Mayhew as “an exemplary young man whose commitment, kindness and thoughtfulness were evident throughout his service on the board and through his support of student activities at Mt. Blue Campus.”

Out of respect for Mayhew and his family, Elkington said Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled RSU 9 board meeting was postponed.

Mayhew was elected in June to the board of directors for a three-year term.

Elkington said Mayhew was “deeply dedicated to the students, staff, and families of RSU 9. His loss will be felt not only by his family and friends, but also by the University of Maine at Augusta, where he worked.”

According to the University of Maine System website, Mayhew was an admissions counselor for the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Maine at Farmington.

No other details were available Tuesday.