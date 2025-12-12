MEXICO — If you are in the mood for tasty Maine-style comfort food, Ricky B’s at 20 Main St. may have just what you are looking for.

With newly expanded parking and easy access along Route 2, just over the newly completed bridge across the Swift River in Mexico, the eatery is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ricky B’s Facebook page advertises a “fresh and cheap food selection, takeout, and grocery items.” It also has a small seating area to dine or wait for your dinner to be prepared.

The restaurant and convenience store, which opened July 2, is where Mexico Franklin Savings Bank stood. The branch opened in 1975 to handle the increasing volume of customers when the combined population of the towns of Rumford and Mexico was far greater than it is now.

The branch closed after the bank consolidated its Mexico and Rumford locations in 2014.

Ricky B’s, at 20 Main St., Route 2, in Mexico, touts its Maine-style comfort food. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

Owner Richard Breau, “Ricky B,” has been a local restaurateur since he launched an ice cream business in Bethel in 1988. After his Bethel venture, he owned and operated the Bryant Pond General Store, rebranded Breau’s Too, known for its short-order grill and multiflavored ice cream shop.

From Breau’s Too, Breau purchased and ran Breau’s Too Etc. in Mechanics Falls, and Rick’s Market in Wilton. Moving to Rumford inspired him to purchase another local landmark store, the previous Four Corners, soon rebranded as Mountain Valley Variety.

Fast forward a few years in which Breau retired, and he once again got the cooking bug and found an empty building that, with a bit of retrofitting, he envisioned could be a convenience store and restaurant.

“When I was putting together a list of the employees I wanted for the new store, both in the kitchen and behind the counter, I wanted to rehire some of the dedicated and professional people I worked with in the past,” Breau said.

One of those employees is Jeanne Miller, who recently moved from Jackman to Mexico to go back to work for Breau.

“I was a cashier back when Rick’s children were kids,” she said. “I started about 1995, now I work with his daughter and a couple of his grandchildren here.

“We have new and old customers who come for food or for general shopping list items. There are a lot of referrals. New people come in and say someone told them they should try the place out,” she said.

Cheyenne Miranda, of Mexico, a longtime customer at several of Breau’s businesses, said, “We got a sandwich platter for our wedding and it was great!”

Breau brags about having the best subs, homemade foods and soups in the area.

“All of our food, including the pizza base, is homemade from scratch using time-tested recipes that I have served in many of my past businesses,” he said.

Miller, who is not only an employee but also a dedicated customer, said, “I like trying Rick’s new inventions. My favorite right now is the ‘Gobbler.’ It is on Texas toast. First there is plenty of turkey, then a bunch of stuffing and cranberry sauce and a little mayo.”

The specials are a crowd favorite. Ricky B’s has daily and weekly specials that are posted on Facebook every day. For more information or for takeout, call 207-507-1433.