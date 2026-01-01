The ski gondola car at Core Shot Coffee Bar, 609 Main Street in Gorham, NH. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

A day of skiing is a whole lot of fun, but if you’re one of those skiers that head out early, you may need a little jolt of caffeine to give you a small boost before hitting the slopes or even just to get a cup of something to warm your body on the way.

Western Maine has its share of great places to fuel up.

If you’re driving to Bethel from New Hampshire on Route 2, Core Shot Coffee is almost on your way — at 609 Main St. in Gorham.

Missing first chair shouldn’t be a problem: Core Shot opens at 6 a.m. The father-and-son duo pulling cappuccino shots started out selling skis, boards and apparel at SkiLocal Sport Shop. About six months ago, they added coffee, hot cocoa and tea to their funky little store.

Sip your hot drink in the ski gondola car on display out front, check the blackboard for the winter updates, pick up a new winter hat, or simply enjoy a warm welcome at an early hour.

If snowmobiling is on your agenda, the Presidential Rail Trail Parking on Route 2 is just six minutes from Core Shot.

Core Shot Coffee Bar, 609 Main St., Gorham, NH, is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 603-915-9144

Enjoying coffee Dec. 16 at Cafe Nomad, 450 Main St. in Norway are, from left, Richard Souza, of Norway, Rosemary Reese, of Harrison, and David Fisher, of West Paris. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Cafe Nomad, Norway

Roads leading to the mountains of western Maine include one that shortcuts through Norway with a refueling station at Cafe Nomad, 450 Main St.

Owner Scott Berk had an “opening soon” sign in Nomad’s window for about three years while he renovated. The popular gathering spot is now 18 years old, and for the first time he’s a hired a barista that is younger than the shop.

Friends since they were2 years old, high school sophomores Lia Fategoni, left, of Woodstock, and Rosie LeBlanc, of Norway, hang out in the book nook Dec. 16 at the back of Cafe Nomad in Norway. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Berk said it is important for Nomad to “do good coffee.” Cappuccino’s are different sizes than the lattes, he said, because “that’s how it should be.” Besides cappuccino, coffee, tea and hot cocoa — bring your own cup for 10% off. Nomad serves sandwiches, bagels with cream cheese, omelets, vegetable burgers and pancakes. Take home a hearty bag of rosemary bread ends for $1.

On the wall opposite the action-packed open kitchen, is a rotating art gallery, updated monthly or bimonthly. Berk’s wife, artist Diana Arcadipone, curates art from near and far for the display.

Cafe Nomad, 450 Main St., Norway, is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 207-739-2249

The Local Hub in Greenwood is seen Dec. 15. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

The Local Hub, Greenwood

Dara Behan has been at the helm of “The Hub” for 13 years. Her lively Route 26 sandwich shop in Greenwood sits a stone’s throw from Mt. Abram ski area, about 10 minutes from Carter’s X-Country Ski Center and Bethel Resort cross-country skiing, and nine minutes from Sunday River ski resort.

The Local Hub is in “the hub” of Maine skiing, if you will.

Coffee beans are roasted in town at Greenwood Bean. The Local Hub serves a full lineup of hot and cold drinks, including cappuccinos, Americanos, hot cocoa and more.

The staff is consistently congenial, and Behan makes standout take-home dinners, pies and cakes.

Behan said she loves the “people aspect” of her work. “I love that food can just bring people together whether it be at home, across the table, or going out to meet a friend.”

The Hub offers ample seating, easily accommodating large groups and welcoming children to a corner filled with games.

The cooler features eggs, vegetables and honey from local farmers. Chaga, Mattie Rose greeting cards and even locally made hula hoops are also for sale.

The Local Hub, 224 Main St., Greenwood is open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 207-875-0011

Morgan Richmond, of Hanover, left, sips a latte in 2022 with Chris Cahill, of Hanover, and Maddie Coro, of Auburn, at Gemini Cafe & Bakery in Bethel. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Gemini Cafe & Bakery, Bethel

On the weekends, a line often snakes out the door of Gemini Cafe. It’s hard to believe the lively cafe on Main Street was once a sleepy KeyBank branch.

Owners Nicole Pellerin and Anna Sysko worked together for 12 years at Cafe DiCocoa’s across the street before opening Gemini three years ago when DiCocoa’s closed. DiCocoa’s has since reopened on the weekends.

Gemini’s bread, bagels, soups and pastries are legendary — but this is a coffee guide. A full expresso/cappuccino bar awaits visitors and locals. Like The Local Hub, Gemini sources its beans from Greenwood Bean. Chai is brewed in-house.

Local art fills the walls — and the tables. Soups are served in bowls by potter Woody Hughes.

Re-pant bags are for sale and a cooler features select farm products.

In some ways, Gemini Cafe, sits at the end of the trail. Snowshoeing, skiing, boarding, ice-skating, winter hiking and sledding are all close by.

Gemini Cafe, 96 Main St., Bethel, is open Thursday through Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 207-836-0000