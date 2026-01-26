Fish entered in multiple prize categories are displayed during a past Hillside Ice Fishing Derby on Long Pond in Livermore, where anglers competed for longest trout, longest overall fish, and youth divisions. (Courtesy of Ashley Langlin-Hebert)

LIVERMORE — The Hillside Sports Club will host its 9th annual Hillside Fishing Derby on Feb. 28 at Long Pond in Livermore, with proceeds benefiting the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 7 a.m. on the ice in front of Katy and Louis Quirrion’s property beside the Long Pond boat launch. The entry fee is $10.

Cash prizes will be awarded for several categories, including a $250 prize for the biggest game fish by length, limited to brook or brown trout. A $100 cash prize will be awarded for the longest overall fish, and a $150 prize will go to the longest overall fish caught by a youth age 15 and younger.

In addition to fishing prizes, a $100 door prize donated by Robin’s Bait Shop will be awarded.

Raffle prizes include an 8-inch Ion Auger Alpha Plus Gen 3, a Lakewood Fishing Ice Pak, a Garvee insulated pop-up tent, five Max-Traps, and additional prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Hillside Sports Club and Robin’s Bait Shop, or on the ice until the afternoon of the derby. A 50/50 raffle will also be held on derby day.

Participants of the Hillside Ice Fishing Derby are seen on Feb. 3, 2024, at Long Pond in Livermore. (Staff photo)

Organizers encourage community members to attend for a day of fishing, food, and winter fun on the ice.

The derby is being organized by Ashley Langlin-Hebert, Mike Chretien and additional volunteers. The event is open to the public.

Sponsors for the 2026 derby include Hillside Sports Club, Robin’s Bait Shop, Livermore Concrete, Guild’s Hardware, RB’s Meats, Johnny Castonguay Logging, Jean Castonguay Logging & Excavation Inc., Morse Family Contracting, St. Pierre’s Garage, Spruce Mountain Truck Medics, Amber Piratepinup Campbell, BankersLife Insurance, Phil Milligan, Drake & Drake, Stretch It Auto Body, KMT Contractors, JMR Auto Service, Main Street Cafe, and Max-Traps.