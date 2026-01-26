LIVERMORE — The Hillside Sports Club will host its 9th annual Hillside Fishing Derby on Feb. 28 at Long Pond in Livermore, with proceeds benefiting the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope.
The event will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 7 a.m. on the ice in front of Katy and Louis Quirrion’s property beside the Long Pond boat launch. The entry fee is $10.
Cash prizes will be awarded for several categories, including a $250 prize for the biggest game fish by length, limited to brook or brown trout. A $100 cash prize will be awarded for the longest overall fish, and a $150 prize will go to the longest overall fish caught by a youth age 15 and younger.
In addition to fishing prizes, a $100 door prize donated by Robin’s Bait Shop will be awarded.
Raffle prizes include an 8-inch Ion Auger Alpha Plus Gen 3, a Lakewood Fishing Ice Pak, a Garvee insulated pop-up tent, five Max-Traps, and additional prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Hillside Sports Club and Robin’s Bait Shop, or on the ice until the afternoon of the derby. A 50/50 raffle will also be held on derby day.
Organizers encourage community members to attend for a day of fishing, food, and winter fun on the ice.
The derby is being organized by Ashley Langlin-Hebert, Mike Chretien and additional volunteers. The event is open to the public.
Sponsors for the 2026 derby include Hillside Sports Club, Robin’s Bait Shop, Livermore Concrete, Guild’s Hardware, RB’s Meats, Johnny Castonguay Logging, Jean Castonguay Logging & Excavation Inc., Morse Family Contracting, St. Pierre’s Garage, Spruce Mountain Truck Medics, Amber Piratepinup Campbell, BankersLife Insurance, Phil Milligan, Drake & Drake, Stretch It Auto Body, KMT Contractors, JMR Auto Service, Main Street Cafe, and Max-Traps.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.