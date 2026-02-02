JAY — The Regional School Unit 73 board of directors reviewed early budget work and received updates on major facilities projects and district technology at its Jan. 22 meeting at Spruce Mountain High School.

Superintendent Scott Albert reported that district administrators are working on the first draft of the 2026-27 budget. He and district leadership have met individually with administrators and department directors as part of the budget development process, Albert said.

Facilities and Maintenance Director Wayne Neil told the board that new bleachers for the Spruce Mountain High School gymnasium arrived earlier in the week on two tractor-trailers and were unloaded using district equipment.

“They’re closer to the court than they were before,” Neil said, adding that installation is expected to take most of the following week.

The bleacher replacement has been discussed by the district for more than a year as part of ongoing facilities planning at Spruce Mountain High School. Previous budget discussions identified the bleachers as aging and in need of replacement to improve safety and accessibility. After multiple rounds of review and funding discussions, the project moved forward this school year, with delivery and installation beginning in January.

Board members thanked Neil and his department for completing the long-planned bleacher project.

“We know the bleachers have been a long time coming,” Director Phoebe Pike said. “The community sees you, and we appreciate you and your team.”

Albert attended the Western Maine Superintendents Association meeting recently in Auburn, where discussions included MaineCare and new state requirements related to building temperature policies. He said districts must have a written temperature policy in place by the end of August to comply with a new state law determining minimum and maximum temperatures in school buildings. The law was passed in response to concerns about extreme indoor temperatures affecting student health, safety and learning, particularly in older school buildings.

Neil said custodial staff have increased cleaning efforts across school buildings due to seasonal illnesses. He also said snow removal equipment is in service and ready for winter storms.

Additionally, Pike reminded residents to use caution while driving during winter conditions, particularly around school buses.

“The flashing lights on the bus are not a suggestion, it is the law,” Pike said, urging drivers to stop and allow extra time when roads are slick.

Curriculum and Technology Director Chris Hollingsworth provided an overview of district technology. He said RSU 73 manages more than 2,000 devices, including Chromebooks, MacBooks and iPads.

Hollingsworth said students receive new devices as freshmen, with older devices reassigned to elementary schools to extend their usable life.

“Chromebooks can last up to eight to 10 years,” he said, noting that devices typically become unusable once operating system updates are no longer supported.

Most district devices are owned outright, while photocopiers are leased on five-year rotation cycles, Hollingsworth said. The district operates 25 large photocopiers and 13 smart boards, many of which were purchased using federal grant funding rather than local dollars.

Hollingsworth also outlined the technology department’s responsibilities, including student data systems, network infrastructure, physical security systems, productivity software and device maintenance. He said the district maintains 135 video and security cameras.

The board’s first budget overview meeting will be Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at Spruce Mountain High School. The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12.