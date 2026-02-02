FARMINGTON — Town officials are preparing voters to decide in March on a six-month, $5.9 million transition budget designed to bridge Farmington’s shift from a calendar-year financial plan to a July-to-June fiscal year that matches the schedules of county and school systems.
The proposed interim budget for January through June 2026 represents about 47% less spending than the 2025 calendar year plan.
The town plans to hold separate town meetings for the six-month interim budget and the first full fiscal budget for July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.
Officials say the shift aims to better align municipal planning with school and county fiscal cycles, improve financial predictability, and reduce reliance on the town’s fund balance during long budget gaps.
As part of the transition, Farmington will issue two property tax bills per year, in October and April, instead of a single annual bill, and adopt a 0% initial interest rate on the spring bill to ease the change for taxpayers.
The Select Board and Budget Committee continue to review budget details with a warrant anticipated for approval March 10, ahead of the March 23 vote.
