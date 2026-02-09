Story Trails of Maine features reviews and write-ups highlighting local attractions, museums and entertainment venues across the state as part of its effort to help residents and visitors find affordable activities. (Courtesy of Joe Musumeci)

FARMINGTON — Joseph “Joe” Musumeci, owner of Farmington Underground LLC and Story Trails of Maine, recently revamped his website, storytrailsmaine.com, aimed at compiling information about low-cost attractions and experiences across the state.

Farmington Underground LLC and Story Trails of Maine are businesses focused on creating immersive, place-based experiences centered on Maine history, travel and local exploration. The projects have included guided adventures, escape room-style experiences and curated outings designed to help participants engage with Maine’s culture, landmarks and stories through interactive activities.

Story Trails of Maine also developed self-guided travel and recreation experiences designed to lead participants through downtown areas and historical locations using clues, puzzles and storytelling elements connected to local history and culture.

Story Trails of Maine also began as a free mobile application developed through Farmington Underground that offered self-guided tours, adventures and scavenger hunts in Maine communities. The app was designed to help participants explore local history, visit businesses and complete puzzle-based trails at their own pace.

Related Mobile app to explore area communities offers 3 story trails

Over time, the project expanded beyond scavenger hunt-style experiences into broader travel resources that include curated directories, trip-planning services and activity guides across Maine.

Joe Musumeci, owner of Farmington Underground and Story Trails of Maine, has revamped his website to connect people with affordable activities across Maine. (Courtesy photo)

Musumeci said the new effort grew from a desire to create a more educational and practical resource for people exploring Maine, particularly those traveling on limited budgets.

Advertisement

“I have always been looking to pivot my business into a resource that is helpful and educational,” he said. “I have been working on a tight budget for as long as I can remember, so it just made sense to start creating resources that could help others explore Maine while staying within a budget.”

The website currently includes maps and guides highlighting public ice skating rinks and ponds, arcade reviews and pricing comparisons, and information about indoor playgrounds. Musumeci said the website also includes listings and activity resources that Franklin County families can use when planning local outings or day trips. He said the focus is on compiling information that is difficult to locate through typical online searches or mapping services.

“I am focusing on resources, lists and information that are not currently found easily online,” he said. He recently created a statewide map of indoor playgrounds after noticing there was not a comprehensive list available for families seeking winter recreation options.

Musumeci said the website is designed to offer hands-on, locally gathered information that may not appear in traditional online listings.

“AI and internet tools have made a lot of things faster and easier, but there are some blind spots,” he said. “I provide the human curation and input of actually living in Maine, visiting these places or talking to the people who work there.”

As part of his research, Musumeci said he has traveled across the state visiting arcades to compare pricing, food selections and game options, information he believes could help families planning events or looking for affordable entertainment.

Advertisement

The website is updated regularly as new businesses open, others close or additional research becomes available, Musumeci said. Current categories include museums, indoor playgrounds, rage rooms and escape rooms, with additional guides planned for budget-friendly food options and travel from Maine to other destinations.

Musumeci said he has also contacted town offices, community centers and local businesses to verify information, particularly for the ice-skating rink listings, where details such as rink locations and operating hours were sometimes unavailable online.

He said early response to the project has been positive, with users expressing appreciation for easier access to information.

“We have had a lot of appreciative response from people who have been able to easily find information on our website that was not so easy to find before,” he said. “But this is still in the early stages, and we’re looking for more feedback from users, hoping to really create something that saves people time and money.”

Musumeci recently launched an email newsletter tied to the project, which he said will provide updates on travel trends and newly researched resources across Maine.