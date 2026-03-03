Applications are now being accepted for a new workforce housing project in Rumford, with 18 one-bedroom units available at $1,275 a month including utilities, according to Kara Wilbur of developer Dooryard LLC. (Courtesy of Dooryard LLC)

RUMFORD — New workforce housing near the downtown is available at 986 Prospect Ave., according to Kara Wilbur of Dooryard LLC.

There will be open houses Thursday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the following Tuesday, March 10, from 2-6 p.m. at the site, which includes three multi-unit buildings — two eight-unit and one duplex.

“We’ve already had more than 10 inquiries over the past few days. We’re trying to fill them up this month,” said Wilbur.

The 18 one-bedroom units are available at $1,275 a month, including utilities.

The first- and second-floor units are on average 400 square feet. She said there are four unit types, with the same basic features but some have a different layout for appliances.

All systems are new and have high-efficiency heat pumps with heat and AC, keeping spaces comfortable in all seasons, Wilbur said. The units feature solid finishes, including hardwood floors, solid counters, closet space, and are pet-friendly with prior approval and additional deposit.

The workforce housing units at 986 Prospect Ave. in Rumford include appliances and new high-efficiency heat pumps with heat and AC. (Courtesy of Dooryard LLC)

The lease is a minimum of 12 months and includes parking as well as mowing and plowing.

“This is really meant to provide housing that really hasn’t been built in many generations,” said Wilbur. “A one-bedroom, new construction apartment isn’t really a thing. I’ve heard from people who say, ‘this is so much nicer’ or like ‘I won’t be getting gouged on utility costs.'”

The apartment complex is on a lot acquired by the town through tax foreclosure, a site where a major fire occurred at the Linnell Motel on 986 Prospect Ave. in May 2015, which destroyed the main building and displaced 40 guests. The project process began about two years ago, with construction starting last May into June.

Wilbur said this project is financed by MaineHousing through the Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program. All 18 units are restricted to residents earning no more than 80% of the area median income. The rent includes utilities and are required under the funding program to remain affordable for 45 years.

“The intent here really is to create an expansion to the Virginia (section of Rumford) neighborhood. We’re right on the end of that,” Wilbur said. “The idea was to take a site that had already been developed and redevelop it to something that will help strengthen this neighborhood, too.”

Wilbur said they have additional phases in the future that will provide more opportunity for different kinds of housing there.

Dooryard LLC is at 60 Lowell St. in Rumford. For more information, email [email protected]