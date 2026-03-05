Cast members for Friday Night Live 2026 cheer March 3 in the stairwell at 49 Franklin during a rehearsal. Opening night is Friday, March 20, in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — Dan Richard has never performed comedy in front of an audience, but as host of this year’s “Friday Night Live” at 49 Franklin, he’s all in.

“It’s something different,” Richard said. “I’ve never done nothing like this before. It’s crazy.”

Richard is the owner of Dan’s Automotive and is the current president of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Performing irreverent skits about life in Rumford and beyond, the comedy troupe has been putting on the 90-minute takeoff on NBC’s long-running series “Saturday Night Live” since 2012.

Producers Scot and Cindy Grassette say the area’s only live local, all original sketch comedy show is a perfect cabin fever reliever for onlookers.

The skits for the 14th year feature writing from Scot Grassette and Mary Puiia LaPointe, who were joined this year by Tanya Perreault, whose first script will be presented. Some of the expected skits include: Hugh Chisholm meets the farmers of Rumford, The Sleepover, The Mechanic, Mrs. Bush’s Classroom, Yankee Swap and more.

Advertisement

“We did a short film for our ‘Friday Night Live’ this year. We like to focus on local businesses and people,” Scot Grassette said. “This year, the shot took place at Brick & Stone Tavern but will have cameos from other places to eat such as Hotel Rumford, The Lure – American Thai Sushi Seafood Restaurant, Mimi’s Place. We still need to hit up Gatch’s Food & Spirits, Swift River Pub and That Place.”

Scot Grassette said the short film is based on former Rumford state Sen. John Patrick’s law about truth in advertising — that when you serve a pint, it should be a full pint.

“We had a ball filming that,” Scot Grassette said.

Richard said he is having a blast working with the cast.

“It’s funny because you know ’em, but when you get here to work with them, you get to see different sides of them and it’s even more funny,” he said. “I’m glad I got a chance to do it.”

Work on “Friday Night Live” started in December.

Advertisement

“One thing that’s really new for me this year and special is my daughter, Kaitlyn, is going to be in it, too. My son (Zach) joined us a few years ago,” Director Cindy Grassette said.

Kaitlyn said she’d always wanted to do this as a family, but couldn’t do earlier because she lives in Portland, noting that “It’s quite a commitment.”

“I’ve seen every show. I come every year, for my family, of course. But I’ve never had an opportunity to be in the shows,” she said. “I’m super excited to finally be a part of it. Been a long time coming. I’m a little bit nervous because I’ve never really had lines before. I’ve never had to pretend that I’m not me.”

Her mother is confident she’ll do great.

“She going to have butterflies, but she’s going to be a natural,” Cindy Grassette said.

Also new to the cast are Coty Beardsley and Sydney Rowe. Returning are last year’s hosts Aaron and Tanya Perreault, along with Zach Grassette, LaPointe, Jessica Rodrigue, Sarah Marie Gervais, Scot Grassette and Carol Smith.

Advertisement

Musical guest this year is Derek Hoyt, of Dixfield, with his versions of top country hits and originals.

The shows take place over three weekends, starting March 20 and 21, March 27 and 28, and April 3 and 4.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing, seating and full pub menu. The show starts at 8 p.m.

“Yes, these shows are known to sell out so get your tickets now,” Scot Grassette said.

Tickets are available at www.49franklin.com and downtown Rumford at All That Jazz.