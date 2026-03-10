JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors voted March 5 to restore much of the district’s earlier proposed 2026-27 budget, settling on $26.78 million.

That compares to $26.07 million approved for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The vote at the special budget meeting at Spruce Mountain High School followed extensive public comment opposing deeper cuts.

Earlier in the budget process, administrators reduced the proposed budget by about $600,000. At a previous meeting, the board asked Superintendent Scott Albert to identify about $200,000 more in reductions.

Albert told the board that about 77% of the district’s budget is tied to salaries and benefits, making additional cuts difficult without affecting positions.

“When you are required or asked to cut a certain amount of money of $200,000, after already cutting $600,000, it usually ends up involving positions,” Albert said.

Among the proposed reductions Albert outlined was not filling a high school science teaching position after the retirement of a chemistry teacher. He said the estimated cost in salary, benefits and Maine State Retirement was about $123,735.

High school science teacher Rob Taylor told the board the proposed cut would have a significant effect on students and programming.

“A chain is only as strong as its weakest link and our department is well forged,” Taylor said. “A chain cut by 20% can’t reach what it formerly did.”

Taylor said the science department offers University of Maine early college courses in environmental science and physics, along with electives such as natural resources, mycology, forensics and electronics. He also pointed to outdoor education, greenhouse work producing food for a local food bank, water quality monitoring and other environmental projects.

“A 20% reduction in staffing will eliminate some of these programs and we will just be providing the basics,” Taylor said.

Several other speakers also urged the board not to make further reductions.

Chris Beaudoin, who said he has worked in the district about 22 years and lives in Livermore, said RSU 73 already ranks in the lower third of Maine school districts in per-pupil spending.

“In real terms, that means we’re already reducing what we can provide for students,” Beaudoin said.

Kim Simoneau, a Livermore resident who said she works in the district as an elementary ed tech and bus monitor, said additional savings would be small for taxpayers but meaningful for students.

“I can tell you firsthand that the impact of removing another $200,000 from our budget will be felt more deeply by our students,” Simoneau said.

Spruce Mountain High School student Kylie Marcotte also spoke, urging the board to consider the importance of athletics and extracurricular activities.

“Supporting us students through these efforts is an investment in our growth opportunities and future,” Marcotte said.

Jonathan Kerszfeld, a Livermore Falls resident who said he is a former economics professor at Bates College in Lewiston, said further cuts would go beyond trimming excess and would instead reduce programming.

“When there’s no fat to trim and we cut a school budget, we are talking about cutting educational programming,” he said.

During the meeting, Albert reviewed the additional reductions he had been asked to identify. They included smaller transportation cuts, special education adjustments tied in part to budget corrections and a student placement change, reductions in athletics accounts, cuts to professional stipends, and the proposed elimination of the science position by not replacing the retiring teacher.

Board members debated how to balance support for students with pressure to limit the tax impact on residents in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls, where some said property owners had already seen tax bills rise after recent assessments.

A motion was later made to return largely to the district’s earlier proposed budget while still reflecting some corrections and adjustments discussed during the meeting. After further discussion and a roll call vote, the motion passed and drew applause from audience members.

Board members said budget warrants would be prepared for the next regular school board meeting, scheduled for March 12 at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.