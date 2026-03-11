FHS

FARMINGTON — Volunteers gathered Feb. 23 at the Titcomb House for a Farmington Historical Society project party, working on tasks such as computer data entry, sorting donation boxes, organizing “people files,” and polishing furniture while assisting with preservation efforts.

Volunteers gather during the Farmington Historical Society’s Feb. 23 project party at the Titcomb House in Farmington, where community members assisted with organizing materials and other preservation projects. (Courtesy of Farmington Historical Society)

Built around 1846 at 118 Academy St., the Titcomb House serves as the Farmington Historical Society’s museum and research center and houses collections of local artifacts, photographs, maps and documents related to Farmington’s history. The nonprofit Farmington Historical Society, founded in 1961, preserves the history of Farmington and surrounding communities and provides research assistance, educational programming, events and rental spaces for the local community. The organization also manages the North Church and the Octagon House in Farmington’s downtown historic district.

