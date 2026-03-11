Built around 1846 at 118 Academy St., the Titcomb House serves as the Farmington Historical Society’s museum and research center and houses collections of local artifacts, photographs, maps and documents related to Farmington’s history. The nonprofit Farmington Historical Society, founded in 1961, preserves the history of Farmington and surrounding communities and provides research assistance, educational programming, events and rental spaces for the local community. The organization also manages the North Church and the Octagon House in Farmington’s downtown historic district.
