WILTON — The Wilton Board of Selectpersons voted 3-0 to schedule the town’s annual meeting for June 22, two weeks later than the customary second Monday in June.

Town Manager Maria Greeley recommended the later date because she will be out of state for a family commitment on June 15, and the board agreed to move the meeting by one additional week.

The extra time may also allow the town to continue reviewing proposals for possible police service collaboration with Jay. The Wilton-Jay Police Collaboration Committee has presented four potential options: continuing with separate police departments, contracting with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and closing both departments, one town contracting with the other for police services, or creating a quasi-municipal corporation jointly governed by both towns.

Selectpersons have said they plan to survey residents about the proposals and hold public meetings to gather feedback before making any decisions.