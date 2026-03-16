Our community is facing a challenge that deserves thoughtful action. Manufactured home owners — many of them seniors, veterans, and working families — are experiencing steep and unpredictable lot rent increases. These increases are rising far faster than wages, Social Security, or the cost of living, and they threaten the stability of people who have lived here for years.

Manufactured home owners are in a uniquely vulnerable position. They own their homes, but they must rent the land beneath them. When lot rents spike, relocating a home is often financially impossible. The cost to move a manufactured home can reach thousands of dollars — far more than most families can afford. If lot rent is left uncontrolled, many residents could lose their homes entirely, not because they failed to be responsible, but because they simply cannot afford to move them.

The proposed moratorium on lot rent increases in the town of Jay is a reasonable, temporary measure that gives our town the time it needs to study the issue and develop fair, balanced policies. It protects residents from sudden, destabilizing rent hikes while still allowing park owners to operate responsibly and earn a fair return.

A “Yes” vote on this moratorium supports:

• Stability for long-time residents

• Protection for seniors and families on fixed incomes

• A thoughtful, data-driven approach to future regulation

This is not an anti-business measure. It is a practical pause that ensures our community has the time to create policies that work for everyone. I urge my fellow Jay residents to vote “Yes” on the lot rent moratorium and help keep our community affordable, stable, and strong. Vote on April 28 at the Jay Community Building.



Virginia Palmer,

Jay