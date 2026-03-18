ROXBURY — Voters approved a budget of $1.18 million at the annual town meeting Sunday, March 15, and added another $70,000 to begin a townwide property revaluation this year, according to Administrator Renee Hodson.

The municipal budget for this calendar year includes all approved tax increment financing projects.

Of the $1.18 million, $661,030 is to be raised by taxes, $34,654 more than last year, Hodsdon said Wednesday, March 18.

The 2025 budget was $904,903, she said.

The assessments for Regional School Unit 10 and Oxford County government have not been decided yet, the administrator said.

Hodsdon said the town was reimbursed close to $75,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for flood damage in 2023, helping keep the increase down. The money was put into the capital improvement fund, which includes money for summer roads.

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The $70,000 appropriation for remapping and property assessments will be added to the $15,000 appropriated last year, bringing the total to $87,412.

Hodsdon said it will be enough to start the project this year. The town has contracted Municipal Consulting Group of Maine, of Hermon, the only bidder, to do the work for $225,000. It is willing to accept payments for the remainder of the cost, she said, and the revaluation would be completed in 2028.

The most recent revaluation was in 2013.

Voters approved using $269,000 from the Roxwind tax increment financing account to rebuild a culvert on Main Street at the Theriault Stream crossing. The cost will not affect property taxes, Hodsdon said.

“This will be a much larger culvert,” she said. “There’s a lot of wetlands behind there and runoff and stuff and the culverts that are there now, at least one of them, are undersized, causing backup. It’s affecting properties there.”

The administrator said officials hope to do the work this year, but it depends on the bidding process and other factors. The town is working with an engineer who will handle that timeline.

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Voters also authorized using up to $50,000 for engineering and/or inspecting three properties for future economic development and supporting recreational trails in town.

Hodsdon said that last year, the town asked voters if they favored purchasing property for the ATV and snowmobile clubs, including trail expansion, and for other economic development.

She said each of the three properties the Select Board was interested in have pros and cons. “We’re looking for professional opinions on what (the board) would like to see happen and can it be done, or is it feasible.”

Hodsdon said the town is also working with the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments on updating its comprehensive plan.

Voters reelected Selectman Ray Hodsdon and RSU 10 Director John Ferreira, who received 29 votes to challenger Diane Farnum’s 10. Both positions are for three years.

Hodsdon said the town’s population was 361 according to the 2020 Census.