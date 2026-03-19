CHESTERVILLE — Chesterville voters elected Christine Stevens to a three-year Select Board term and Jason Rodier to a one-year term in the recent election.
According to results provided by Town Clerk Reinah Letarte, Stevens received 53 votes, while Rodier received 36 votes.
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