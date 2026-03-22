Curtiss Hallock, right, metal trades instructor at Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico, leads a tour Feb. 11 of the new welding building for Regional School Unit 56 directors. The tour also included the new culinary arts building. (Bruce Farrin/staff writer)

MEXICO — After a 15-month delay from the state, the Region 9 School of Applied Technology has finally been given the OK to begin using its two new buildings, according to Director Brenda Gammon.

The the use of the welding building and the outdoor culinary arts center for an outdoor skills and leadership program was delayed because the state said the fire hydrant for it would not provide enough water, according to school officials.

Gammon, who has led Region 9 since 2007, said, “We are ecstatic. We thought we were going to move in a year ago this past January.”

In late February, Gammon said a Zoom meeting was called by their lawyers at Perkins Thompson of Portland and included Mexico Fire Chief and Code Enforcement Officer Theriault, Gammon, Benchmark Construction of Westbrook, who built the welding building, architects from Harriman, and representatives from the Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Office of State Fire Marshal.

“We can’t get off this call until we have a solution for Region 9,” Gammon said lawyers concluded at that meeting. “And then we’re going to figure out who’s going to pay for it.”

Gammon said they discussed the background of the process until now and then how many gallons were needed for a cistern system.

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“I told them that my board will not sign off on anything until we know for sure that it will be approved once it’s done,” she said.

Related Inadequate hydrant to keep new Region 9 School of Applied Technology buildings closed

The architect determined the cistern system needed to be at least 16,000 to 18,000 gallons. Theriault asked for about 25,000 gallons, and Benchmark Construction said they couldn’t give a price until they knew exactly what was needed.

“We were looking at probably $500,000 to $600,000 for a cistern system. We figured we were heading to litigation,” Gammon said, adding that someone from the state fire marshal’s office said the final decision was up to the local fire chief — despite some disagreement over the plan Theriault proposed at a meeting last year.

“I brought what I thought was a good plan that we could use for that facility and someone from fire marshal’s office said they didn’t think it was a good idea and really wouldn’t support that,” Theriault said.

Asked about that plan, Gammon said Theriault talked about utilizing water from tanker trucks that were from manned fire stations in Mexico and Rumford. Trucks from volunteer departments like Peru could not be counted.

She said Theriault had planned to count the water from those two town departments plus when they get hooked up to the hydrant on site, they would shut down the sprinkler system. Then they would have enough water at the hydrant to fight the fire where they needed to.

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Gammon said the Office of State Fire Marshal indicated that they would sign a certificate of occupancy, which is now hanging in her office.

“It’s sad that it took this long, and it should have been taken care of months ago,” Gammon said. “We just need to move forward. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Related Welding program a career boon for Region 9 students

Gammon said they’re set up to get the heavy welding machines moved out of the present building and the electricians to set them up when the machines are in the new building.

“We’re definitely excited. One of my staff members has already been in the culinary building to see what she can do out there,” she said. “We’re hoping after April vacation (week of April 20) to be able to do an open house or ribbon cutting so people can finally get in here and see what it looks like.”

While the cramped welding area has five booths, the new building has 15 welding booths.

Gammon said the metal trades program includes 23 students for welding this year and there are 30 applicants for next year. The culinary program has close to 50 applications for next year.

School directors approved a $2.3 million bid March 6, 2024, from Benchmark Construction of Westbrook for the welding building.

A $5.48 million state grant and an outdoor culinary arts center and property for an outdoor skills and leadership program were approved by voters in November 2024.