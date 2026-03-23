Rumford Public Library book club members from Hope Association, from left, Tanner Halverson, Karin Steinort, Direct Support Professional Sandee Gordon and Isaiah Lovelace talk March 6 about the latest chapter from the book they are reading together. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — Each week, a group of enthusiastic readers gather at Rumford Public Library to discuss the latest chapter of the book their reading.

The book club is about what you’d expect: they read a chapter a week and it’s a democracy — they all help choose what book they’ll read next.

But this particular group from Hope Association, however, is perhaps a little less expected.

Tanner Halverson, Karin Steinort and Isaiah Lovelace, with the guidance of Direct Support Professional Sandee Gordon, are learning what it means to be in a book club.

“They are all avid readers. One of the things we’re learning is to take turns, and to be able to sit and listen patiently while each person has a turn sharing, expressing and reading,” Gordon said.

The Hope Association is a nonprofit that provides residential, vocational and community support services to individuals with developmental disabilities. One mission of the organization is to provide “community activities that foster community connections and relationships,” something Gordon hopes the book club fosters.

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“(It’s) what a club is really all about,” she said.

Gordon said Children’s Librarian Sarah Cotnoir first proposed the group start a club at the library.

“The next week I came in and said that we would like to do a book club,” Gordon said.

Gordon said Cotnoir helped them get started, with a book to choose and other materials they’d need. They began in March with “Leprechaun in Late Winter,” a Magic Tree House book by Mary Pope Osborne.

“Sandee and my friends, right here, from the Hope Association, went downstairs at the children’s library,” Lovelace said. “We looked at Dr. Seuss books and children’s DVDs, and more. It was like a tour. And then we picked a book, for the book club.”

The club is on chapter five in their book. “We read a chapter a week then talk about what we’ve read,” Gordon said.

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At the end of the book, Gordon said they will watch a YouTube video about a place in the book, maybe while eating some popcorn.

Halverson said he really likes Harry Potter books, noting he has all the movies and video games of Harry Potter.

“We’re going to finish this book and from there the librarian has a few other suggestions,” Gordon said. “(Cotnoir has) even purchased a couple of Harry Potter books that Tanner seems to have a great interest in. And it might be a future book for our book club. We’ll all take a vote on it.”

Gordon said the library has become the perfect spot for the group to hone in on their love of reading.

“We all love it here in the library. It’s a very nice atmosphere. And the librarians have been super helpful to us. Teaching in this book club is very rewarding,” Gordon said.