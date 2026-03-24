Fish Meadow Cannabis, a medical marijuana dispensary in Livermore Falls, is part of a cluster of patient-focused storefronts serving western Maine residents. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff Writer)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Livermore Falls has emerged as one of western Maine’s most concentrated locations for medical cannabis access, with multiple storefronts operating within a compact downtown area and drawing patients from surrounding communities.

All cannabis storefronts in Livermore Falls operate under Maine’s medical program, meaning customers must hold a valid state-issued medical marijuana card. Unlike recreational stores, which serve anyone 21 and older, medical dispensaries are limited to registered patients and caregivers and often emphasize caregiver-grown products, patient-specific needs and, in some cases, delivery options.

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The cluster is centered along Main Street and nearby side streets, where several dispensaries operate within a short distance of one another.

Fish Meadow Cannabis, 93 Main St., is one of the most established storefronts in town. It offers a full range of products, including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles and CBD items. Hours are typically 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Nearby, The Pharm, 72 Main St., maintains consistent daily hours, generally 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and carries a standard medical dispensary lineup of flower, edibles and concentrates.

BJ’s Cannabis, 75 Main St., offers delivery in addition to in-store purchases. The hours are posted as seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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On Pleasant Street, Sugar Kush USA, 31 Pleasant St. has hours posted as Monday-Friday, 2-6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Patients are advised to confirm hours before visiting.

Mend North Cannabis, 57 Main St. in Livermore Falls, offers medical marijuana through online ordering and in-store pickup as part of the town’s cluster of dispensaries. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Mend North Cannabis, 57 Main St., focuses on online ordering and pickup, with menu access through third-party platforms and is open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Just off Main Street, The Local Joint, 7 Baldwin St., is a smaller medical shop known for flower and concentrate offerings. Hours are Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed Sundays.

Together, these businesses form a dense medical cannabis corridor that functions as a regional access point for patients in towns such as Jay, Wilton, Farmington and beyond.

Jay does not have any licensed medical or recreational cannabis storefronts, but is within a short drive of multiple dispensaries in Livermore Falls, Farmington and Wilton.

Because Livermore Falls does not have recreational cannabis stores, customers without a medical card must travel to nearby communities for recreational purchases. The closest options are in Farmington, which has licensed recreational retail, and in Turner and Bethel, which offer multiple recreational storefronts.