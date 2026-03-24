About 70 people walk March 21 in support of those in recovery from addiction, carrying signs of support during the fourth annual River Valley Recovers Strong rally in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — Despite cold gusts of wind, the message during Saturday’s River Valley Recovers Strong rally was not lost: “You are not alone.”

Seventy people carrying signs walked several streets in support of people in recovery from substance use disorder for the fourth annual rally organized in partnership with the Larry Labonte Recovery Center on Waldo Street.

The theme was “The Spirit of Connections.” A key goal of the yearly gathering is to reduce stigma and foster connection in the community. There were guest speakers, personal testimonials and a barbecue serving food donated by local businesses.

The Larry Labonte Recovery Center was established to provide a safe space for people in recovery. After a high number of fatal overdoses in Oxford County in 2022, the first rally was held in March 2023 as a way to bring community support to affected families.

A crowd gathers March 21 for the fourth annual River Valley Recovers Strong rally in Rumford. The theme was “The Spirit of Connections,” and featured guest speakers, personal testimonials, and a barbecue. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Organizers have reported that the Larry Labonte center has helped dozens of people restart their lives after addiction. For those looking for immediate resources, the center hosts regular meetings and acts as a focal point for recovery services in the area.

Kathie Williams, the executive director and co-founder of the center, established the nonprofit in 2019-2020 alongside her son, Lonnie Labonte, in memory of Larry Labonte to provide a judgment-free, safe space for those dealing with substance use disorder.

The center is supported by community grants and donations, including funding from the Maine Recovery Council. Anyone looking for more information can call 207-418-4983, email [email protected], or visit the website at llrecoverycenter.com.

IF YOU NEED HELP

IF YOU or someone you know is in immediate danger of overdose, dial 911.

TO LEARN MORE about services for those seeking help achieving or maintaining sobriety, visit maine.gov/dhhs/obh/support-services.

FOR MORE SUPPORT, find a Recovery Community Center near you on the map provided by portlandrecovery.org.

OTHER Maine resources for substance use disorder and other issues can be found by calling 211.