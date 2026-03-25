JAY — The Jay Select Board on March 23 awarded the Spirit of America Foundation Tribute to the town’s Comprehensive Plan Committee, recognizing its volunteer work and leadership in completing the updated comprehensive plan.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere read the formal resolution during the meeting, stating the committee “has been selected to receive the 2026 Jay, Maine Spirit of America Foundation Tribute in recognition of their outstanding volunteerism, community service and civic leadership that has made a positive impact on our local community.”

The award, presented in the name of Maine municipalities, honors individuals or organizations for outstanding community service and civic leadership. In Jay, the board selected the committee for its extensive effort over roughly 18 months to develop the long-range planning document.

Committee members are Chairman Joel Gilbert, Lynn Ouellette, Dan Ryder, Jeff Gilbert, Chris Townsend, Jamie Carden-Leventhal, Barbara Cook, Dennis Stevens and Gary McGrane. The resolution also recognized staff support from Code Enforcement Officer Ronda Palmer, Erica Buffett and the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments.

According to the resolution, the comprehensive plan is “a long-range planning document that outlines a community’s vision for future growth and development by setting goals, policies and strategies to guide decision-making over the next 10 to 20 years.”

Jay’s 2025 annual report, featuring the newly completed comprehensive plan, was highlighted during the March 23 Select Board meeting, where the plan committee was honored with the Spirit of America award for its volunteer work. (Courtesy photo)

The committee began meeting in February 2024 and organized into subcommittees that worked outside regular monthly meetings. Members developed and distributed a public survey, gathered input from residents and held two public forums while working toward a goal of completing the plan in time for a November 2025 vote, which was approved by voters.

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LaFreniere noted the scope of the effort, telling attendees the plan “is a very lengthy document” that took “a lot of work, a lot of hours, a lot of dedication,” adding that “it really is truly appreciated” and calling the committee “an incredible group to work with.”

She also displayed a copy of the completed plan and noted that the town report includes a special acknowledgment of the committee on the inside cover. Committee members stood and received a round of applause from those in attendance.

The comprehensive plan serves as the foundation for local ordinances and helps position the town to qualify for certain state grant programs.

The Spirit of America Foundation, a nonprofit established in Augusta in 1990, presents the tribute annually in municipalities across Maine to recognize local volunteerism and community impact.