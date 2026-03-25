JAY — As the disappearance of Kimberly Moreau approaches its 40th year, her family continues to search for answers, confronting the reality that time may be erasing key pieces of the truth.
Moreau, 17, vanished May 10, 1986, after leaving her home to meet someone in a white Pontiac Trans Am. She told her sister she would return within an hour but was never seen again.
In May 2026, the case will mark 40 years.
Her family has remained visible in the community, maintaining posters, following leads and encouraging tips. In recent years, they created “Kim’s Justice,” a post office box in Jay where people can submit anonymous information.
Despite those efforts, the case remains unresolved.
In March, Karen Dalot, Kimberly’s sister, said that the passage of time has changed the landscape of the search. Family members have died over the years, and some individuals believed to have knowledge about the case or considered potential suspects have also passed away.
Those losses have raised concern that critical information may no longer be recoverable.
The family has consistently said its focus is not prosecution, but recovery. Their goal is to locate Kimberly’s remains and bring her home for burial alongside relatives.
“This is all about getting Kim home, that is the main thing,” said Richard Moreau, Kimberly’s father, in a 2024 interview. “Getting her the justice she deserves, and at the same time the justice that my other two daughters deserve by bringing this to an end.”
Investigators have pursued leads over the years, including a 2018 search of a Livermore property that did not produce results. Theories and persons of interest have shifted, but no definitive answers have emerged.
Kimberly is remembered by her family as outgoing and social, a cheerleader who enjoyed dancing and hoped to become a model. Her disappearance left a lasting impact, shaping decades of unanswered questions for those closest to her.
The family has also continued visible awareness efforts across the community. The Jay Auto Wash displays Kimberly’s photo and case information each year in May, and her image remains posted on utility poles, at local stores and at the police station, keeping the case in public view nearly four decades later.
The family continues to advocate for renewed attention and has expressed interest in additional investigative resources, including federal involvement.
As the 40-year mark approaches in May, the family’s message remains direct: anyone with information is urged to come forward while there is still time to bring Kimberly home.
The website the family started is on Facebook. People can send tips via mail to the new Kim’s Justice P.O. Box 2 Jay, ME 04239.
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