Austin Doucette, 24, attends his first appearance via Zoom from the Franklin County Detention Center on March 11. He is charged in the shooting death of Makayla DeSantis in Carrabassett Valley on March 8. Doucette was ordered to be held without bail by Judge Phillip Molhar. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

Police seized a cache of 26 firearms and forensic evidence at the home of Austin Doucette, who is charged with murder in the March 8 shooting death of Makayla DeSantis.

Investigators who searched the home the day of the shooting also seized electronic devices, including two iPhones and a camera, clothing, a cut of a rug, DNA samples, a car belonging to the victim’s mother, ammunition and other items.

The search warrant was requested to determine if Doucette would be charged with manslaughter or reckless conduct with a firearm, court documents said. The evidence collected from the search led investigators to change the charge to murder.

Related Carrabassett Valley man charged with murder to be held without bail

Doucette, 24, of Carrabassett Valley, was dating DeSantis, 23, who was from Colchester, Connecticut, and worked at 45 North, a restaurant at the Sugarloaf Hotel in Carrabassett Valley.

Doucette was arrested March 9.

According to an affidavit, Doucette called 911 at around 7:30 p.m. on March 8 to report a shooting at the Left Bank condominium complex, located along the Carrabassett River and near Tufulio’s Restaurant and Bar.

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Doucette told police the shooting was an accident. DeSantis died that night while undergoing surgery at a Portland hospital. She had two bullet wounds in the chest area and severe blood loss, the affidavit said.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the shooting a homicide and the death was caused by multiple gunshots.

Among the firearms seized were eight rifles, three shotguns, 13 pistols and two revolvers, along with ammunition. The gun allegedly used in the shooting was .45 caliber.

Doucette is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington until a bail hearing is scheduled.

HOW TO GET HELP

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline at 866-834-4357 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more online at www.mcedv.org/get-help/.

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, you can call the statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more online at www.mecasa.org.

FOR ASSISTANCE during a mental health crisis, call or text 888-568-1112. To call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

FOR OTHER support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email [email protected].