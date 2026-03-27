Three Republican candidates will vie in the June 9 primary to be the party’s nominee in the race for Oxford County sheriff.

Christopher Wainwright of Dixfield is running for reelection. He’ll face Frank “Buddy” Blauvelt Jr. of Otisfield and Richard Gagne of West Paris.

The winner will face Democrat Timothy Holland of Peru in the general election Nov. 3.

All three Republicans have 30 or more years in law enforcement experience and say they have the skills needed to lead the Sheriff’s Office and Jail.

Christopher Wainwright

(Courtesy Christopher Wainwright)

Wainwright is seeking a third, four-year term because of his “lifelong commitment” to serving Oxford County, he said in an email.

“I joined the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 19, and over the past 36 years, I have gained a deep understanding of this agency, its responsibilities, and how best to serve the people of this county,” Wainwright said.

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When he became sheriff eight years ago, one of his first goals was to restore the county jail from a 72-hour holding facility to a full-service operation.

“Expanding the jail has allowed us to provide more services to individuals in custody, support rehabilitation, and reduce repeat incidents,” he wrote. “At the same time, it has saved taxpayers money by using our resources more efficiently.”

Wainwright said he has focused on steady leadership, fiscal responsibility, and community policing, keeping the agency connected to the people it serves.

In 2024, Oxford County commissioners asked Gov. Janet Mills to remove Wainwright from office, saying he had failed to fulfill his duties and used his authority improperly. Mills declined to do so, saying the evidence didn’t meet the high standard for removal.

Frank Blauvelt

(Courtesy Frank Blauvelt)

Blauvelt, now a school resource officer at Sacopee Valley High School, has over 30 years of law enforcement experience from patrol deputy to U.S. Border Patrol agent. He said he is running to serve the people of Oxford County to ensure all members of “our many diverse communities are treated equally, provided with prompt, fair and professional services from the Sheriff’s Office.”

“There are many challenges to be met and these are a few I will address promptly should I be elected,” Blauvelt, an the Otisfield selectman, said in an email. “The level of trust and confidence in the Office from the public, other agencies and even the County Commissioners has suffered. This can only be rectified through a change in leadership and I am qualified, willing and excited to be an integral part of the change should you choose to elect me.”

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Blauvelt said he will work on reorganizing staffing to address workloads, workspace for deputies and improving morale.

Richard Gagne

(Courtesy Richard Gagne)

Gagne has three decades of experience in law enforcement, including in Old Orchard Beach and Biddeford. He said he has spent the past several months traveling throughout Oxford County attending town meetings, meeting with residents, visiting local businesses, and having conversations with the people who live and work there.

“Oxford County is at a crossroads,” he said. “Across every town, I’m hearing the same message: people want change. Not the same internal dynamics, not the same leadership culture, but something stronger more accountable, more transparent, and more connected to the people it serves.”

What Gagne said he has found is “people want a Sheriff who shows up, who

listens, and who follows through. They want leadership that is present, not distant, and that’s

exactly what I intend to deliver,” he said.

Gagne believes voters should vote for him because he brings a level of experience, perspective, and preparation that is “rare in law enforcement and exactly what this moment demands,” he said.