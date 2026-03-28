Demonstrators gather March 28 near the University of Maine at Farmington during a No Kings rally, holding signs and participating in a nonviolent protest organized by Western Mountains Third Act Maine and Indivisible. (Courtesy of Irene Goff)

FARMINGTON — Hundreds gathered along Main Street in Farmington on March 28 for the No Kings rally organized by Western Mountains Third Act Maine and Indivisible, extending the group’s weekly Peace and Protest vigil.

Organizers emphasized nonviolent participation, with attendees lining both sides of the street, holding signs, singing protest songs and engaging with passersby. A singing group, led by Ruth Hill, drew a large crowd, contributing to a steady, visible presence through the downtown area.

No Kings rallies were held throughout the state and across the United States on Saturday.

A large crowd lines Main Street in Farmington during a No Kings rally March 28, with participants holding signs and gathering for a nonviolent demonstration organized by Western Mountains Third Act Maine and Indivisible. (Courtesy of Irene Goff)

Organizer Eileen Kreutz estimated 853 people attended, with a small number of counterprotesters also present. The lines of participants stretched well to the south, reflecting strong turnout from the community, including local residents and students.

Kreutz said the event remained peaceful, in line with organizers’ stated focus on calm, nonviolent action and community dialogue.

Demonstrators gather March 28 near the University of Maine at Farmington holding signs and a large puppet during a No Kings rally organized by Western Mountains Third Act Maine and Indivisible. (Courtesy of Irene Goff)

Western Mountains Third Act Maine and Indivisible are grassroots, volunteer-led groups that organize civic engagement efforts in the region, including weekly peace vigils, public demonstrations and community discussions. Their work focuses on nonviolent action, encouraging participation around social, economic and political issues affecting local communities.