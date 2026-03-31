FARMINGTON — A recount of Regional School Unit 9 ballots confirmed Ruth Gauvin and incumbent Wayne Kinney as the winners of two seats on the board, according to the town clerk.
The recount, conducted March 30 after the initial March 23 town meeting, followed a review of voter intent rules requiring both a written name and a marked selection box for write-in candidates. Ballots lacking both were counted as blank.
“The failure to do both things directly results in the vote being counted as blank,” Farmington Town Clerk Diane Dunham said.
The revised totals showed Gauvin with 70 votes, Kinney with 66, Iris Morgan with 62 and Christina Lynch Bobrow with 56.
Voters earlier this month selected candidates for the two open seats on the board, including declared candidates and a write-in campaign. Gauvin and Morgan were initially declared the winners.
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