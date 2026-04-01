Allie Lesperance, an eighth grader at Mt. Blue Middle School, reads with kindergartener Finley Hersom during a buddy reading visit March 6 at W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. The event was part of National Read Across America Week. (Courtesy of Stacey Gilbert)

FARMINGTON — About 160 Mt. Blue Middle School eighth graders filled W.G. Mallett School earlier this month, reading with pre-kindergarten through second grade students in what Principal Stacey Gilbert called “the most beautiful experience.”

The eighth graders were at the school from 9-11 a.m., reading throughout the building with younger students as part of National Read Across America Week.

Gilbert said the response was immediate from the older and younger students, with many asking if the buddy reading visit could become a monthly event. Gilbert said one first grader cried when the eighth graders left because she did not want her reading buddy to go.

At Mallett, about 270 students took part overall. Reading pairs were assigned randomly. There was no set list of books. Instead, staff put out books from classrooms and the library that students were known to enjoy, and some younger students also brought their own book boxes and titles they had been working on during literacy block.

Gilbert said school leaders are discussing how to bring the program back before the end of the school year and are considering whether it could become a regular part of programming each quarter.

The same day, middle schoolers also visited the University of Maine at Farmington’s Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center, where toddlers to school-age children met with reading buddies from Courtney Fish’s and Tyler Hutchinson’s eighth grade classes.

Advertisement

The visits were tied to National Read Across America Week, sponsored by the National Education Association and held from March 2-6 as part of National Reading Month.

Erica Thompson, director of the Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center, said she was enthusiastic when the idea was first proposed.

“When (Fish) brought this idea to me last year, I was immediately excited for the opportunity,” Thompson said. “What a great way to get children excited about reading.”

Fish said middle school students were prepared ahead of time so they would feel comfortable reading with younger children and sharing what they knew.

“We did a lot of pre-teaching to our kids at the middle school so they could be comfortable sharing their knowledge and enjoy this experience,” Fish said. “Learning to read is so important and we’re just thrilled to be able to be a part of a community that values learning in a collaborative way.”

Hutchinson said the event had a clear impact on the eighth graders.

Advertisement

“This event has such a positive effect on our students,” Hutchinson said. “Our students are all smiles when they talk about it and are excited about reading, and that has them open to learning so much more.”

Bre Maxim, a 2024 UMF graduate who is an assistant teacher at the child care center, said the shared reading program benefited everyone involved.

“It’s always a lot of fun when the community gets involved with an enriching activity like this,” Maxim said. “It’s a win-win. Our children love meeting new people and they love being read to.”

The Sweatt-Winter Center opened its new facility in spring 2024, serving as a lab school for UMF students majoring in early childhood education and early childhood special education. The center includes infant, toddler, preschool and school-age spaces and gives future teachers hands-on experience in classroom settings.