JAY — The Jay Select Board has approved a 42-article warrant for the annual town meeting, with voting scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 28 at the Jay Community Building.

The warrant includes more than two dozen spending articles, with the largest allocation of $2.01 million proposed for the Public Works Department. Other major items include $1.18 million for police services, $739,725 for town government operations, $454,206 for the fire department and $316,834 for the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

Voters will also consider a $183,000 transfer from a reserve fund to replace air packs and a heating system at fire station 2, $350,000 for the paving capital reserve fund and $321,888 for debt service.

The Select Board and budget committee approved all spending items in January, though several articles drew dissenting votes. One area of disagreement involved trash and recycling services, with the board voting to separate the two items and propose $200,000 for trash collection and $10,000 for recycling, contingent on passage of the trash article.

A new contractor, Riverside Disposal of Augusta, is scheduled to begin trash pickup July 1.

Additional articles ask voters to freeze rent increases at mobile home parks retroactive to Dec. 8, 2025, and to allow the tax collector to establish monthly “tax club” payment plans.