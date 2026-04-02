Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong, seen in October 2025, is home to the Environmentalist Club, whose students launched the “Wild and Wonderful Podcast” exploring Maine’s outdoors. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

STRONG — Students at Day Mountain Regional Middle School have launched a new podcast highlighting Maine’s natural environment, Maine School Administrative District 58 Superintendent Laura Columbia said.

The “Wild and Wonderful Podcast,” created by members of the school’s Environmentalist Club under adviser Jami Badershall, features student-led interviews with local experts focused on wildlife, conservation and environmental change.

“At Day Mountain Regional Middle School, learning often extends far beyond the classroom,” Columbia said, calling the podcast “a project that combines curiosity, community storytelling, and a deep appreciation for Maine’s natural world.”

The first episode featured sixth graders Lila Campbell and Chloe Ames interviewing Roger Lambert, a Master Maine Guide, about the effects of climate change on local animal populations and his experiences working in Maine’s outdoors.

“Lila and Chloe asked insightful questions that reflect both their passion for the environment and the strong foundation of inquiry we are building here in MSAD 58,” Columbia said.

In the second episode, the students spoke with Liz Latti, a local parent and director of the Fisheries and Hatcheries Division at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The discussion focused on her career path, leadership role and challenges facing fisheries, including the effects of recent drought conditions.

Advertisement

“Their interview highlights not only the importance of wildlife stewardship, but also the growing interest among our students in science, conservation and public service,” Columbia said.

Columbia said the podcast reflects opportunities for students to explore their interests, engage with community members and develop inquiry-based learning skills.

“This podcast is a wonderful example of what happens when students are given a platform to explore their interests, connect with community experts, and ask meaningful questions about the world around them,” she said.

The project also highlights growing student interest in science, conservation and public service, while giving students a platform to ask questions and share their perspectives.

“Our students are reminding us that learning is truly ‘wild and wonderful,’ and their voices are worth listening to,” Columbia said.