A new public interest payphone was installed March 19 at Lithgow Public Library, expanding free local calling access in Maine. The installation follows earlier efforts in Jay, where updated signage has improved usability.
The phones are part of a broader initiative to repurpose traditional payphones for public use at no cost.
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Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...
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