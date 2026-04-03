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Lithgow Public Library Director Sarah Schultz-Nielsen stands with installer Bill Murphy, of Connecticut, beside the newly-installed public interest payphone March 19 in Augusta. The project reflects collaboration between local institutions and advocates working to preserve accessible communication infrastructure. The phones are designed to ensure that anyone can make a local call without cost, using durable, existing equipment. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

A new public interest payphone was installed March 19 at Lithgow Public Library, expanding free local calling access in Maine. The installation follows earlier efforts in Jay, where updated signage has improved usability.

The phones are part of a broader initiative to repurpose traditional payphones for public use at no cost.

A public interest payphone at Lithgow Public Library in Augusta on March 19 provides free local calling as part of an effort to repurpose traditional payphones for modern public use. The phone removes the need for coins while maintaining familiar hardware, offering a simple and reliable way to make calls. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
A public interest payphone in Jay is seen March 22 with updated instructions posted directly on the unit to guide users outside the Jay Police Department. The sign explains that the phone provides free local calls using 7-digit dialing, includes a non-emergency police number (778-6140), and directs users to dial 911 in emergencies. The update improves usability as the network continues to grow across Maine. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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