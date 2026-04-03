A selection of prom dresses are seen April 30, 2023, at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. Phoebe Pike of Livermore Falls donated 50 prom dresses plus footwear for students at the high and middle schools who might not be able to purchase them. (Courtesy photo)

Prom season is approaching across Maine, and for many students it will be one of the most anticipated events of the school year.

The Mt. Blue High School prom is scheduled for May 2. The Spruce Mountain High School prom is scheduled for May 9.

From Farmington and Wilton to Jay and Livermore Falls, planning ahead, setting a clear budget and knowing where to shop locally or online can make the experience smoother and more affordable.

Start with the basics. Confirm the date, location, ticket requirements and school rules. Some schools require guest forms or enforce strict arrival and reentry policies. Handle these early.

Students in the region should also expect to travel 60 to 90 minutes to reach larger shopping hubs such as Augusta or Portland. Set a budget that includes tickets, clothing, shoes, transportation, dinner and small extras such as flowers or photos. Costs add up quickly without a plan.

What to wear and where to get it

Students wait for the doors to open at Mt. Blue High School’s prom in Farmington on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

Formal wear is typically the biggest expense, but there are multiple options depending on budget.

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Local thrift option

The Touch of Class Thrift Shop and Touch of Class Too offer low-cost clothing, including formalwear pieces. Locations in Farmington and Jay are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These stores are a practical option for students looking to reduce costs or find unique items.

Dress and tux options

Farmington-area shops periodically offer prom dresses and may coordinate tuxedo rentals through national providers — such as Jim’s Formal Wear — depending on the retailer. Availability varies year to year, so calling ahead is necessary.

Portland area

• The Maine Mall — South Portland (multiple formalwear retailers)

• Macy’s — The Maine Mall (formal dresses, suits, accessories)

• Men’s Wearhouse — South Portland (tuxedo rentals and suits)

• Joseph’s — Portland (formalwear and tuxedo rentals)

• Angela’s Bridal — Portland (formal gowns and prom dresses)

Augusta area

• Marketplace at Augusta — Augusta (regional shopping center)

• JCPenney — Augusta (formalwear, dresses, suits)

• Kohl’s — Augusta (affordable dress and suit options)

• Men’s Wearhouse — Augusta (tuxedo rentals and suits)

JCPenney and Kohl’s in Auburn also offer some affordable dress and suit options.

These hubs provide more selection than smaller towns and are often where students go for final fittings and purchases.

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Online options

Affordable online dress options

Websites like Lulus and ASOS offer a wide range of lower-cost formal dresses and are commonly used by students looking to stay within budget.

Online tux rental

There are many options for tuxedo rentals online that ship directly to your home, allowing fittings and ordering without needing a local tux shop.

Retailers like Black Tux, Generation Tux and Jim’s Formal Wear are among those that ship directly to your home. Jim’s Formal Wear is a national tuxedo rental provider often used through local retailers, allowing students to get fitted locally and receive coordinated formalwear for prom.

Accessories

Etsy, an online marketplace for handmade, vintage and custom goods, can be used for corsages, boutonnieres, custom dresses, accessories and even formalwear. It is often more affordable than traditional options and allows for customization.

In addition to new items, Etsy is also a strong source for vintage prom and formal gowns. Some sellers specialize in restoring older pieces. Shops like those run by Barbara Sculati focus on sourcing, cleaning and reviving vintage gowns, often including the history of the original owner, adding a unique and personal element to the dress.

Hair and nails

Stylists from Jo’s Hair Fashion in Jay stand outside the salon ahead of prom season, when local hair appointments fill quickly for students preparing for the event. (Courtesy of Jo’s Hair Fashion)

Farmington hair salons

• Suite One Salon — 223 Main St.

• Hair Designs Unlimited — 185 Front St.

• Curl Up & Dye — 141 Pleasant St.

• DO or Dye — 249 Front St.

• Hair Razor — 502 Wilton Road

• Salon West — 104 Temple Road

• Styles by Rebecca — Farmington Falls Road

• SmartStyle (inside Walmart) — 615 Wilton Road

• Medulla Hair and Nail Studio — full-service hair and nails

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Farmington nail salons

• Pro Nails — 471 Wilton Road

• Medulla Hair and Nail Studio — 108 Fairbanks Road

Wilton hair salons

• House of Hair — 748 U.S. Route 2

• Root 2 Salon & Spa LLC — 748 U.S. Route 2

Wilton nail and beauty options

• Root 2 Salon & Spa LLC is a salon that offers full-service hair, nails, makeup and esthetics, including prom styling services.

Livermore Falls/Jay hair salons

• The Hair Doctor — 96 Main St., Livermore Falls

• Jo’s Hair Fashion — 164 Main St., Jay

• Spruce Mountain Barber Shop — 210 Main St., Jay

Corsages and boutonnieres

Flowers are a traditional part of prom, and local florists can create custom corsages and boutonnieres that match dresses, ties or color themes. Ordering early — at least one to two weeks in advance — helps ensure availability, especially during peak prom weekends.

Farmington

• Richard’s Florist — 149 Main St.

• Riverside Greenhouses & Florist — 169 Farmington Falls Road

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Jay

• The Flower Barn — 160 Main St

Giselle Couillard, 17, holds the bouquet she made with her friends before their prom May 17, 2025, at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. (Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

Pre-prom dinner

Dinner is a common part of prom night, and local restaurants in Farmington, Wilton, Jay and Livermore Falls offer a range of options from casual to sit-down dining. Reservations are strongly recommended, as restaurants fill quickly on prom night. A group dinner at home is a lower-cost alternative.

Farmington

• The Homestead Kitchen, Bar & Bakery — 186 Broadway

• Tuck’s Ale House — 160 Main St.

• The Roost — 187 Main St.

• White Fox Taverna — 800 Fairbanks Road

• Thai Smile & Sushi Restaurant — 148 Wilton Road

• Lotus Blossom — 605 Wilton Road

• Farmington House of Pizza — 195 Broadway

• Basil’s Pizza — 248 Wilton Road

Wilton

• Calzolaio Pasta Company — 284 Main St.

• Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too — 843 U.S. Route 2

• New Great Wall — 330 Main St.

Jay/Livermore Falls

• LaFleur’s Restaurant — 224 Main St., Jay

• Wah Garden — 33 Jay Plaza Lane, Jay

• The Chuck Wagon — 2 Depot St., Livermore Falls

Kally Price buckles her shoes before taking photos May 17, 2025, before prom at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. (Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

Final details

Decide early whether you are going with a date or a group and finalize your plans together. Miscommunication here is one of the most common issues.

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As for getting to the prom, options include parent drop-off, carpooling or renting a limousine or party bus and splitting the cost among a group. Confirm pickup and return times in advance.

Plan a set time and location for photos before prom. Outdoor locations are common, but have a backup plan in case of bad weather.

Final checklist

Outfit ready and fitted

Shoes broken in

Tickets secured

Flowers ordered

Transportation confirmed

Phone charged

When you get there, follow school rules regarding behavior and substances. Many schools enforce strict consequences, including removal from the event.

And probably most important of all: Have a ton of fun.