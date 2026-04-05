Informational plaques line the Shelton Noyes Scenic Overlook on April 2 in Coplin Plantation. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

Winter has given way to spring in Franklin County. While it may still be a bit too chilly and muddy for a full outdoor excursion, its the perfect time for a mini road trip.

The Rangeley region hosts some of the most spectacular overlooks t

he state has to offer, with multiple turnoffs along most of the routes leading into the area.

Height of Land

The Height of Land scenic overlook on Route 17 in Township D along the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway offers people a place to get out and enjoy the region’s natural beauty. (Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer)

Height of Land is a popular turnoff along Route 17 in Township D, around a 15-minute drive from Oquossoc Village in Rangeley and about 30 minutes from Rumford. The spot offers a striking view of Mooselookmeguntic Lake and the rolling hills and mountains beyond it. In the summer months, a byway ambassador is stationed at the overlook to give visitors information about experiences in which they might be interested in the Rangeley region.

Flagstaff Village and Bigelow Mountain view

This is an overlook two minutes north of Stratton on Route 27 with Bigelow Mountain and Flagstaff Lake as its backdrop. Signs gives information about Bigelow Mountain and the history of Flagstaff Village, a community that was submerged under Flagstaff Lake with the creation of the Long Falls Dam.

Shelton Noyes Overlook

Rangeley Lake sits in view from the Shelton Noyes Scenic Overlook in Coplin Plantation. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

Also along Route 17, the Shelton Noyes Overlook provides a view of Rangeley Lake, Saddleback Mountain, Bald Mountain, Oquossoc Village and Rangeley all from one turnoff. It is a 15-minute drive from Rangeley and 40 from Rumford.

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Whip Willow Farm Scenic Overlook

This overlook is just two minutes from Rangeley’s downtown on Route 4 with a view of Rangeley Lake and Bald Mountain. The overlook hosts a byway ambassador during the summer months to give regional information to visitors.

Sandy River Scenic Turnoff

For less of a sweeping view, the Sandy River Scenic Turnoff on Route 4 in Madrid Township offers a spot to park and take a quiet, tree-covered walk along the Sandy River. There are information plaques about Madrid’s history and the Rangeley Scenic Byway.

Coos Canyon Rest Area

Coos Canyon Rest Area on Route 17 in Byron is along the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway. (Courtesy of the Maine Department of Transportation)

Similar to the Sandy River Scenic Turnoff, the Coos Canyon Rest Area in Byron is a great spot to park and stretch your legs on the drive between Rumford and Rangeley. Located on Route 17, you will be met with views of the Swift River and the steep cliffs it has carved into the banks over millions of years. For those of you feeling lucky, there are parts of the river you can pan for gold while you take a swim. Picnic tables and restroom facilities are available.

Quill Hill

Quill Hill off Route 16 in Dallas Plantation offers a unique, 360-degree view of the region. The road is closed in the winter, but access is open to hikers, bikers, snowshoers, skiers and snowmobilers. (Staff file photo)

A popular destination between Rangeley and Stratton, Quill Hill is a car-accessible overlook off Route 16 in Dallas Plantation, 20 minutes from Rangeley. The 4-mile dirt road leads directly to a parking area at the top of the hill. There are picnic tables and a pizza oven for public use. The hill is accessible by car during the summer months and snowmobile in the winter.