Ryleigh Dineen, 7, of Livermore Falls, left, Madeleine Ernest-Rothert, 9, and her sister, McKenna Ernest-Rothert, 5, both of Farmington, play in the sand in 2019 during the 21st Century Kids of Franklin Gap Program at Kineowatha Camp in Wilton. (Donna Perry/Staff Writer)

If you start looking to enroll your children in summer camps toward the end of the school year, you are already too late.

There is high demand for youth programming for the kiddos during the summer months, and many parents sign them up starting in early spring before spots fill up.

Most structured summer programming in the region falls into three categories: school-based programs, municipal recreation offerings and private camps.

Many programs require advance registration, have limited capacity and may not yet have finalized 2026 schedules.

Families in Regional School Units 73 and 9 have a mix of school-based, municipal and private summer camp options in 2026, though offerings remain limited and schedules vary by provider.

Co-director Emma DiPompo looks at the schedule for the Spruce Mountain Summer Recreation Program in 2024 in Jay. The six-week program will begin June 24 at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. (Donna Perry/Staff Writer)

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will offer the 21st Century Kids Summer Program from June 22 to July 30, Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

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Locations include Spruce Mountain High School in Jay for RSU 73 and Kineowatha Park in Wilton for RSU 9, based in Farmington. The program serves school-age children, with eligibility varying by district.

Programming focuses on academic support, enrichment and recreation. Meals and snacks are typically included.

Call: 207-778-6960 or 207-778-1523

Wilton Parks and Recreation (Kineowatha Park)

Wilton Parks and Recreation offers municipal summer programming at Kineowatha Park, including swimming, sports and outdoor activities.

Farmington Recreation Department

Farmington Recreation offers seasonal youth programs at multiple locations, including sports and activity-based offerings that vary each year.

Western Maine Play Museum

The Western Maine Play Museum, 561 Main St. in Wilton, offers day camps for children ages 5 to 12, typically running from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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Programs emphasize hands-on learning, creative play and themed activities. While the camp structure is established, specific 2026 session dates have not been posted.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

• Camp Good News, 413 Campground Road in Livermore Falls, offers both overnight and day camp programs.

Sessions are generally held weekly from late June through mid-August. Junior camp serves ages 8 to 13, with teen programming for ages 14 to 17.

Activities include: swimming, boating, fishing, archery, sports, crafts and outdoor recreation. The program is faith based.

Camp Winnebago in Fayette, pictured in 2019, is a boys camp that provides half-hour swim lessons and free swims daily on Echo Lake. (Pam Harnden/Staff Writer)

• Camp Winnebago, 19 Echo Lake Road in Fayette, is a traditional overnight camp for boys, typically ages 8 to 15.

Activities include: athletics and team sports; waterfront activities, including swimming and boating; outdoor skills and campcraft; arts, crafts and recreational programming.

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This is a residential camp with cabin-based living where the campers are grouped by age. There is an emphasis on independence, teamwork and outdoor experience.

• Camp CenterStage, 295 Maple Lane in Livermore, is an overnight arts-based camp beginning its 17th season this summer.

Activities include: Singing, dancing and theater studio sessions; workshops, mentor groups and creative arts; swimming, hiking, games and themed camp days.

The age-based cabins are shared between campers, counselors and CITs or LITs.

Additional experiences:

• Visits to local farms

• Programs with senior groups

• Visits to Camp Sunshine in Casco

• Activities with Livermore Public Library

CONTACT SUMMARY

Franklin County Children’s Task Force: 207-778-6960 or 207-778-1523

Wilton Recreation: 207-645-4825

Farmington Recreation: 207-778-3464

Western Maine Play Museum: 207-645-3555

Camp Good News: 207-897-3221

Camp Winnebago: 207-685-4918