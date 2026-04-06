Members of the Hillside Sports Club present a $6,200 donation April 2 to support Spruce Mountain Ski Slope through Spruce Mountain Education. The money was raised from the annual Hillside Fishing Derby on Feb. 28 at Long Pond. (Courtesy of Ashley Langlin-Hebert)

LIVERMORE — Proceeds from the 9th annual Hillside Fishing Derby on Feb. 28 on Long Pond raised $6,200 to benefit the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope in Jay through Spruce Mountain Education.

Organizers presented a check April 2 at the ski slope on Spruce Mountain Road in support of operations and programming there.

Winning fish from the Hillside Ice Fishing Derby are displayed Feb. 28 at Long Pond in Livermore, where anglers competed for prizes during the annual event. (Courtesy of Ashley Langlin-Hebert)

Organizer Ashley Langlin-Hebert said the derby continues to grow as a recreational event and a community fundraiser.

“It’s something we look forward to every year,” Langlin-Hebert said. “It brings people together, and being able to give back to the ski slope makes it even more meaningful.”

The annual derby, held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Long Pond, drew participants competing for cash prizes and donated items from local businesses.

In the fishing competitions, Otto Young won the $250 prize for longest game fish with a 15 1/4-inch brook trout. Pete Grinnell earned $100 for longest overall fish with a 19-inch pike, while Cody Coolidge won the $150 youth category with an 18 1/2-inch pike.

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Additional cash awards included a $50-$400 prize won by Dave Bond and a $100 door prize awarded to Rich Ciarcia.

Raffle prizes were distributed to numerous participants. Cody Coolidge also won a Pelican ice fishing sled. Aaron Carpenter received an 8-inch ION auger, while Alexa Harmtys won a Lakewood fishing Ice Pak. Bella Chretien took home a ribeye roast, and David Bond won a Garmin insulated pop-up shack.

Other winners included Nathan St. Laurent, who received a set of Max-Trap ice traps; Fred Clater, who won a custom cutting board and fillet knife; Zach Austin, who received a fish-shaped board; and Victor Reuten, who won a Long Pond sign. Todd Moore won an SMS Max drone and was also among several maple syrup prize recipients.

Additional maple syrup winners included Dustin Millett, Kolby Cotton, Tim Drake, Ron Waite, Almond Bryant, Derek Belanger and Brody Chretien. Justin Grey won a $25 gift certificate to Main Street Café in Farmington, Oscar Rodriguez received a Spruce Mountain day pass and Sheyanne Drake won an oil change package.

The derby relies heavily on local sponsors and volunteers, with proceeds reinvested in the community each year. The 2026 donation exceeds last year’s $5,000 contribution, reflecting continued participation and support.