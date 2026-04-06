MEXICO — The Region 9 Adult Education graduation is tentatively set for June 4, and is scheduled to take place at the new Mountain Valley Community School, said Director Dave Murphy at the April 1 meeting of the board of directors.

He added that the date and time will be confirmed and announced at the May board meeting.

Murphy also noted that the details are being finalized for the opening of a satellite office on Congress Street in Rumford.

“We are just weeks away from having that happen and an open house date should be announced at the May meeting,” Murphy said.

The school’s spring enrichment courses are now up and running and administrators are already looking at ways to further expand those offerings as they gear up to start putting the fall brochure together over the next couple of months.